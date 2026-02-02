M1 Kliniken Aktie

M1 Kliniken Aktie

WKN DE: A0STSQ / ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8

02.02.2026 08:30:03

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG: Completion of the Sale of 100% Subsidiary HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to PHOENIX group

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
M1 Kliniken AG: Completion of the Sale of 100% Subsidiary HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to PHOENIX group

02.02.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M1 Kliniken AG: Completion of the Sale of 100% Subsidiary HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to PHOENIX group

Berlin, February 02, 2026 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) announces that the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH by its majority holding, HAEMATO AG (85%), to the PHOENIX group was successfully completed effective as of the end of January 31, 2026.

Following the fulfillment of all closing conditions, including the necessary antitrust approvals, the transaction has now been legally consummated. Consequently, HAEMATO Pharm GmbH will be deconsolidated from the scope of consolidation of both HAEMATO AG and M1 Kliniken AG.

With the successful closing of this transaction, M1 Kliniken AG continues to consistently pursue its strategic focus and strengthens its positioning as a leading global, vertically integrated pure-play provider of medical aesthetics.

 

 

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of medical aesthetic services in Europe and Australia. With a clear strategic focus, high standardization, and consistent scalability, the Group currently operates 58 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand. All treatments are performed exclusively by qualified physicians and adhere to uniform, high medical standards, while being offered at market-leading prices. Since late 2018, M1 has systematically driven its international expansion, which forms the basis for scalable future growth and the further development of its global market position. With the M1 Schlossklinik in Berlin, the Group operates one of Europe’s largest and most modern clinics for plastic and aesthetic surgery, featuring four operating theaters and 35 beds.

 


Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M: ir@m1-kliniken.de

02.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2269298

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269298  02.02.2026 CET/CEST

