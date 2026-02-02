EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG: Completion of the Sale of 100% Subsidiary HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to PHOENIX group

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment

M1 Kliniken AG: Completion of the Sale of 100% Subsidiary HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to PHOENIX group



Berlin, February 02, 2026 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) announces that the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH by its majority holding, HAEMATO AG (85%), to the PHOENIX group was successfully completed effective as of the end of January 31, 2026.

Following the fulfillment of all closing conditions, including the necessary antitrust approvals, the transaction has now been legally consummated. Consequently, HAEMATO Pharm GmbH will be deconsolidated from the scope of consolidation of both HAEMATO AG and M1 Kliniken AG.

With the successful closing of this transaction, M1 Kliniken AG continues to consistently pursue its strategic focus and strengthens its positioning as a leading global, vertically integrated pure-play provider of medical aesthetics.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of medical aesthetic services in Europe and Australia. With a clear strategic focus, high standardization, and consistent scalability, the Group currently operates 58 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand. All treatments are performed exclusively by qualified physicians and adhere to uniform, high medical standards, while being offered at market-leading prices. Since late 2018, M1 has systematically driven its international expansion, which forms the basis for scalable future growth and the further development of its global market position. With the M1 Schlossklinik in Berlin, the Group operates one of Europe’s largest and most modern clinics for plastic and aesthetic surgery, featuring four operating theaters and 35 beds.

