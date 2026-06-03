EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG increases core “Beauty” business EBIT by 37.6% to EUR 9.2 million and completes strategic refocusing

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

M1 Kliniken AG increases core “Beauty” business EBIT by 37.6% to EUR 9.2 million and completes strategic refocusing



03.06.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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M1 Kliniken AG increases core “Beauty” business EBIT by 37.6% to EUR 9.2 million and completes strategic refocusing

Berlin, 3 June 2026 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) completed the strategic refocusing of its core “Beauty” business in the first quarter of 2026. With the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH by its majority shareholding HAEMATO AG (85%) to the PHOENIX group, completed with effect from the close of 31 January 2026, the company has fully aligned its portfolio with high-margin aesthetic medicine. The group figures are shaped by this transaction and are therefore only comparable with the prior-year figures to a limited extent.



Beauty segment: profitability again significantly increased

Revenue : +5.7% to EUR 27.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 25.6 million)

: +5.7% to EUR 27.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 25.6 million) EBIT : +37.6% to EUR 9.2 million (Q1 2025: EUR 6.7 million)

: +37.6% to EUR 9.2 million (Q1 2025: EUR 6.7 million) EBIT margin: 33.9% (Q1 2025: 26.0%)

The Beauty segment remains the group’s central driver of growth and earnings. Supported by efficiency gains in operational processes and the targeted expansion of medical capacity, the segment continued its growth trajectory unabated and once again markedly improved its earning power. M1 Kliniken AG is thereby consistently strengthening its position as the leading provider of high-quality aesthetic medicine at the best price.



Group figures: shaped by the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH

Group revenue : EUR 46.8 million (Q1 2025: EUR 92.7 million)

: EUR 46.8 million (Q1 2025: EUR 92.7 million) EBIT: EUR 5.0 million (Q1 2025: EUR 8.8 million)

Revenue and earnings for the reporting period were, as expected, below the prior-year figures. The decline is attributable solely to the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH, which, with effect from the close of 31 January 2026, no longer forms part of the group’s scope of consolidation. The group result also includes a one-off deconsolidation gain. This is a non-cash accounting effect arising from the change in the scope of consolidation, which has no impact on the group’s liquidity or operating performance.



Trading segment: planned withdrawal from the trading business

Revenue : EUR 19.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR 67.2 million)

: EUR 19.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR 67.2 million) EBIT: EUR -4.2 million (Q1 2025: EUR 2.1 million)

The marked decline in the trading segment is the direct consequence of the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH. With the associated withdrawal from the trading business, M1 Kliniken AG has fully aligned its portfolio with its high-margin core “Beauty” business.



Outlook

M1 Kliniken AG will continue to pursue its profitable growth course through the expansion of clinics in Germany and abroad. For the Beauty segment, the company is targeting revenue of EUR 200 to 300 million by 2029, at a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%. The overarching objective remains to establish M1 Med Beauty as the world's leading brand for aesthetic medicine.



About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of medical aesthetic services in Europe and Australia. With a clear strategic focus, high standardization, and consistent scalability, the Group currently operates 59 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand. All treatments are performed exclusively by qualified physicians and adhere to uniform, high medical standards, while being offered at market-leading prices. Since late 2018, M1 has systematically driven its international expansion, which forms the basis for scalable future growth and the further development of its global market position. With the M1 Schlossklinik in Berlin, the Group operates one of Europe’s largest and most modern clinics for plastic and aesthetic surgery, featuring four operating theaters and 35 beds.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de