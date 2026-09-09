M1 Kliniken Aktie

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WKN DE: A0STSQ / ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8

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09.09.2026 08:30:04

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes Half-Year Report 2026: Beauty EBIT up 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
M1 Kliniken AG publishes Half-Year Report 2026: Beauty EBIT up 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million

09.09.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M1 Kliniken AG publishes Half-Year Report 2026: Beauty EBIT up 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million

Berlin, 9 September 2026 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) today published its report for the first half of 2026. In its core business “Beauty”, the Group further improved its operating performance while completing its strategic refocusing. Revenue in the Beauty segment rose by 11.0% to EUR 56.9 million, while segment EBIT increased at a faster rate, rising by 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million. With the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to the PHOENIX group by the 85%-owned M1 Aesthetics AG (formerly HAEMATO AG), completed as of 31 January 2026, the exit from the trading business is complete.

Key Group figures:

  • Group revenue: EUR 76.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 183.5 million)
  • EBITDA: EUR 17.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 20.5 million)
  • EBIT: EUR 15.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 18.0 million)
  • EBIT margin: 20.4% (H1 2025: 9.8%)
  • EBT: EUR 16.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 16.9 million)
  • Earnings per share: EUR 0.52 (H1 2025: EUR 0.63)

Due to the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH, the Group figures are only partially comparable with the prior-year period; revenue from the divested business is included for January 2026 only. Reported EBIT of EUR 15.6 million also includes a one-off, non-cash deconsolidation effect of EUR -4.1 million. Adjusted for this special item, EBIT reached EUR 19.7 million, 9.5% above the prior-year figure.

Beauty segment: growth and profitability increased again

  • Revenue: +11.0% to EUR 56.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 51.2 million)
  • EBIT: +23.8% to EUR 18.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 15.0 million)
  • EBIT margin: 32.7% (H1 2025: 29.4%)

The Beauty segment remains the Group’s central driver of growth and earnings. This performance was supported by efficiency gains in operating processes and the targeted expansion of medical capacity. With an EBIT margin of 32.7%, the core business continues to clearly exceed its medium-term margin target of at least 20%.

Trading segment: planned exit completed

  • Revenue: EUR 19.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 132.3 million)
  • EBIT: EUR -3.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 3.0 million)

The sharp decline in the trading business is the direct consequence of the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH.

Outlook

M1 Kliniken AG will consistently pursue its profitable growth path through the expansion of national and international clinics. For the Beauty segment, the company is targeting revenue of EUR 200 to 300 million by 2029 with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%. The overarching goal remains to establish M1 Med Beauty as the world’s leading brand for aesthetic medicine.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medicine services in Europe and Australia. With a clearly focused business model, a high degree of standardisation and consistent scaling, the Group currently operates 59 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand. All treatments are performed exclusively by qualified physicians in accordance with uniformly high quality standards and are offered at market-leading prices. The international expansion, pursued systematically since the end of 2018, forms the basis for further scalable growth and the strengthening of the Group’s global market position. With the M1 Schlossklinik in Berlin, the Group operates one of the largest and most modern clinics for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Europe. The facility has four operating theatres and 35 beds.


Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M: ir@m1-kliniken.de

09.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900W697S31A26WT02
EQS News ID: 2396142

 
End of News EQS News Service

2396142  09.09.2026 CET/CEST

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