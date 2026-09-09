EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes Half-Year Report 2026: Beauty EBIT up 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

M1 Kliniken AG publishes Half-Year Report 2026: Beauty EBIT up 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million



09.09.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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M1 Kliniken AG publishes Half-Year Report 2026: Beauty EBIT up 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million

Berlin, 9 September 2026 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) today published its report for the first half of 2026. In its core business “Beauty”, the Group further improved its operating performance while completing its strategic refocusing. Revenue in the Beauty segment rose by 11.0% to EUR 56.9 million, while segment EBIT increased at a faster rate, rising by 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million. With the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to the PHOENIX group by the 85%-owned M1 Aesthetics AG (formerly HAEMATO AG), completed as of 31 January 2026, the exit from the trading business is complete.



Key Group figures:

Group revenue: EUR 76.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 183.5 million)

EUR 76.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 183.5 million) EBITDA: EUR 17.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 20.5 million)

EUR 17.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 20.5 million) EBIT: EUR 15.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 18.0 million)

EUR 15.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 18.0 million) EBIT margin: 20.4% (H1 2025: 9.8%)

20.4% (H1 2025: 9.8%) EBT: EUR 16.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 16.9 million)

EUR 16.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 16.9 million) Earnings per share: EUR 0.52 (H1 2025: EUR 0.63)

Due to the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH, the Group figures are only partially comparable with the prior-year period; revenue from the divested business is included for January 2026 only. Reported EBIT of EUR 15.6 million also includes a one-off, non-cash deconsolidation effect of EUR -4.1 million. Adjusted for this special item, EBIT reached EUR 19.7 million, 9.5% above the prior-year figure.

Beauty segment: growth and profitability increased again

Revenue: +11.0% to EUR 56.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 51.2 million)

+11.0% to EUR 56.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 51.2 million) EBIT: +23.8% to EUR 18.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 15.0 million)

+23.8% to EUR 18.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 15.0 million) EBIT margin: 32.7% (H1 2025: 29.4%)

The Beauty segment remains the Group’s central driver of growth and earnings. This performance was supported by efficiency gains in operating processes and the targeted expansion of medical capacity. With an EBIT margin of 32.7%, the core business continues to clearly exceed its medium-term margin target of at least 20%.

Trading segment: planned exit completed

Revenue : EUR 19.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 132.3 million)

: EUR 19.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 132.3 million) EBIT: EUR -3.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 3.0 million)

The sharp decline in the trading business is the direct consequence of the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH.

Outlook

M1 Kliniken AG will consistently pursue its profitable growth path through the expansion of national and international clinics. For the Beauty segment, the company is targeting revenue of EUR 200 to 300 million by 2029 with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%. The overarching goal remains to establish M1 Med Beauty as the world’s leading brand for aesthetic medicine.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medicine services in Europe and Australia. With a clearly focused business model, a high degree of standardisation and consistent scaling, the Group currently operates 59 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand. All treatments are performed exclusively by qualified physicians in accordance with uniformly high quality standards and are offered at market-leading prices. The international expansion, pursued systematically since the end of 2018, forms the basis for further scalable growth and the strengthening of the Group’s global market position. With the M1 Schlossklinik in Berlin, the Group operates one of the largest and most modern clinics for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Europe. The facility has four operating theatres and 35 beds.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de