EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year: strong growth in EBIT (+29%) and earnings per share (+40%)

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year: strong growth in EBIT (+29%) and earnings per share (+40%)



22.04.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year: strong growth in EBIT (+29%) and earnings per share (+40%)

Berlin, 22 April 2026 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) today published its preliminary IFRS consolidated figures for the 2025 financial year. The Group closed the financial year with a further increase in both revenue and earnings and continued its profitable growth trajectory. The development was driven in particular by efficiency gains in operational processes and the targeted expansion of medical capacities, both of which contributed to the improvement in the earnings position.

Group key figures at a glance

Group revenue : +7.4% to EUR 364.3 million (FY 2024: EUR 339.2 million)

: +7.4% to EUR 364.3 million (FY 2024: EUR 339.2 million) EBITDA : +23.6% to EUR 39.4 million (FY 2024: EUR 31.9 million)

: +23.6% to EUR 39.4 million (FY 2024: EUR 31.9 million) EBIT : +29.2% to EUR 34.6 million (FY 2024: EUR 26.8 million)

: +29.2% to EUR 34.6 million (FY 2024: EUR 26.8 million) EBIT margin : 9.5% (FY 2024: 7.9%)

: 9.5% (FY 2024: 7.9%) EBT : +29.5% to EUR 34.1 million (FY 2024: EUR 26.3 million)

: +29.5% to EUR 34.1 million (FY 2024: EUR 26.3 million) Earnings per share: EUR 1.19 (FY 2024: EUR 0.85)

Beauty segment exceeds the EUR 100 million revenue mark for the first time

Revenue : +11.2% to EUR 102.0 million (FY 2024: EUR 91.7 million)

: +11.2% to EUR 102.0 million (FY 2024: EUR 91.7 million) EBIT : +41.5% to EUR 28.3 million (FY 2024: EUR 20.0 million)

: +41.5% to EUR 28.3 million (FY 2024: EUR 20.0 million) EBIT margin: 27.8% (FY 2024: 21.8%)

The Beauty segment remains the central driver of growth and earnings within the Group. The momentum already visible in the first nine months continued unabated in the fourth quarter of 2025. Optimised processes, higher utilisation of medical capacities and a targeted pricing strategy aimed at tapping into new customer groups led to a further improvement in margins – alongside rising market shares. M1 Kliniken AG is thus consistently strengthening its positioning as the leading provider of high-quality aesthetic medicine at the best price.

Trading segment with stable revenue growth

Revenue : +6.0% to EUR 262.3 million (FY 2024: EUR 247.4 million)

: +6.0% to EUR 262.3 million (FY 2024: EUR 247.4 million) EBIT: -7.5% to EUR 6.2 million (FY 2024: EUR 6.7 million)

The Trading segment posted stable revenue growth in the 2025 financial year, while EBIT came in slightly below the prior-year level.

Sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH successfully completed

The sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH by the majority shareholding HAEMATO AG (85%) to the PHOENIX group was successfully completed as of the close of 31 January 2026. Following the fulfilment of all closing conditions, the transaction is legally effective; HAEMATO Pharm GmbH will be deconsolidated from HAEMATO AG and M1 Kliniken AG with effect from 1 February 2026.

With this step, M1 Kliniken AG further sharpens its strategic profile and strengthens its position as the world's leading vertically integrated pure-play provider of medical aesthetics.



Outlook

M1 Kliniken AG will continue to pursue its profitable growth course through the expansion of clinics in Germany and abroad. For the Beauty segment, the company is targeting revenue of EUR 200 to 300 million by 2029, at a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%. The overarching objective remains to establish M1 Med Beauty as the world's leading brand for aesthetic medicine.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of medical aesthetic services in Europe and Australia. With a clear strategic focus, high standardization, and consistent scalability, the Group currently operates 58 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand. All treatments are performed exclusively by qualified physicians and adhere to uniform, high medical standards, while being offered at market-leading prices. Since late 2018, M1 has systematically driven its international expansion, which forms the basis for scalable future growth and the further development of its global market position. With the M1 Schlossklinik in Berlin, the Group operates one of Europe’s largest and most modern clinics for plastic and aesthetic surgery, featuring four operating theaters and 35 beds.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de