EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast

M1 Kliniken AG’s nine-month Beauty EBIT rises 35.5% to EUR 28.6 million



18.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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M1 Kliniken AG’s nine-month Beauty EBIT rises 35.5% to EUR 28.6 million

Berlin, 18 November 2026 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) reported EBIT of EUR 28.6 million in its Beauty segment for the first nine months of 2026. This already exceeds the EUR 28.3 million the segment earned in the whole of 2025. The EBIT margin rose to 33.0% from 27.1% in the same period last year.

Beauty segment delivers further growth and higher profitability

Revenue: up 11.3% to EUR 86.6 million (9M 2025: EUR 77.8 million)

up 11.3% to EUR 86.6 million (9M 2025: EUR 77.8 million) EBIT: up 35.5% to EUR 28.6 million (9M 2025: EUR 21.1 million)

up 35.5% to EUR 28.6 million (9M 2025: EUR 21.1 million) EBIT margin: 33.0% (9M 2025: 27.1%)

EBIT grew even faster in the third quarter:

Revenue: up 11.7% to EUR 29.7 million (Q3 2025: EUR 26.6 million)

up 11.7% to EUR 29.7 million (Q3 2025: EUR 26.6 million) EBIT: up 63.9% to EUR 10.0 million (Q3 2025: EUR 6.1 million)

up 63.9% to EUR 10.0 million (Q3 2025: EUR 6.1 million) EBIT margin: 33.7% (Q3 2025: 22.9%)

Group earnings and margins rise year on year

Group revenue: EUR 106.3 million (9M 2025: EUR 274.3 million)

EUR 106.3 million (9M 2025: EUR 274.3 million) EBITDA: up 1.5% to EUR 28.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 28.2 million)

up 1.5% to EUR 28.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 28.2 million) EBIT: up 4.6% to EUR 25.6 million (9M 2025: EUR 24.5 million)

up 4.6% to EUR 25.6 million (9M 2025: EUR 24.5 million) EBIT margin: 24.1% (9M 2025: 8.9%)

24.1% (9M 2025: 8.9%) Adjusted EBIT: up 21.1% to EUR 29.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 24.5 million)

up 21.1% to EUR 29.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 24.5 million) EBT: up 7.0% to EUR 26.1 million (9M 2025: EUR 24.4 million)

up 7.0% to EUR 26.1 million (9M 2025: EUR 24.4 million) Earnings per share: up 5.6% to EUR 0.91 (9M 2025: EUR 0.86)

The Group figures are only partly comparable with the prior year. M1 Aesthetics AG (formerly HAEMATO AG), in which the Group holds an 85% stake, sold HAEMATO Pharm GmbH with effect from the close of 31 January 2026. As a result, the figures include the Trading segment for only one month, compared with nine months in the prior-year period. This accounts for the entire decline in Group revenue.

Group EBIT includes a one-off non-cash charge of EUR 4.1 million from the deconsolidation. Adjusted for this charge, EBIT reached EUR 29.7 million, up 21.1% year on year. Third-quarter earnings per share were EUR 0.38 (Q3 2025: EUR 0.23).

Group completes planned exit from the Trading segment

Revenue: EUR 19.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 196.5 million)

EUR 19.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 196.5 million) EBIT: EUR -3.0 million (9M 2025: EUR 3.4 million)

All Trading segment revenue was generated in January 2026, the final month before the sale. Segment EBIT includes the EUR 4.1 million deconsolidation charge. Since the sale, the Group has focused exclusively on the Beauty segment.

Outlook

The Management Board has raised its medium-term margin target. By 2029, the Group aims to generate revenue of EUR 200 million to EUR 300 million in the Beauty segment at a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 25% (previously at least 20%). To reach these targets, M1 plans to open further clinics in Germany and abroad. The Heilbronn clinic is scheduled to open on 1 December 2026, bringing the network to 60 clinics. Further openings are planned for 2027. In the longer term, the Group aims to establish M1 Med Beauty as the world’s leading brand in aesthetic medicine.

The Company plans to move its listing from the Open Market to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2027. It remains committed to its stable dividend policy. The Company announced the higher margin target and the planned move in an ad hoc announcement yesterday evening.

“Our business model scales. Both in Germany and abroad, we are carrying out more treatments and expanding our medical capacity,” said Attila Strauss, CEO of M1 Kliniken AG. “Moving to the Prime Standard will make our shares accessible to a broader range of institutional investors.”

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical services in Europe and Australia. Under the M1 Med Beauty brand, the Group operates 59 clinics in ten countries using a focused, highly standardised and scalable business model. All treatments are performed by qualified doctors to the same high quality standards and are offered at market-leading prices. The Group has pursued international expansion since the end of 2018 to support further growth and strengthen its global market position. In Berlin, the Group operates M1 Schlossklinik, one of Europe’s largest and most modern clinics for aesthetic plastic surgery. The clinic has four operating theatres and 35 beds.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de