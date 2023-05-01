EQS-News: Mainz Biomed to Participate in Digestive Disease Week 2023

Issuer: Mainz BioMed N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mainz Biomed to Participate in Digestive Disease Week 2023



01.05.2023 / 09:01 CET/CEST

Largest international meeting of physicians, researchers, and academics covering gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery

BERKELEY, US MAINZ, Germany May 1, 2023 Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (Mainz Biomed or the Company), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today its participation in the annual Digestive Disease Week (DDW) conference being held this year May 6-9 in Chicago, IL. DDW is the worlds premier meeting for digestive disease academic and industry professionals and throughout the Conference, members of Mainz Biomeds executive team will be interacting with scientific and business leaders and will utilize the event to host a meeting of the Companys Medical Advisory Board (MAB).

As a company dedicated to bringing to market Gold standard molecular diagnostics for the treatment and prevention of cancers including gastroenterological indications, we view DDW as an essential forum to remain current on technical innovation and industry trends, commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. We are also excited to host a formal meeting of our MAB during the conference to review company programs in development and discuss pipeline enhancement opportunities.

Mainz Biomed is currently commercializing its flagship product ColoAlert®, a highly efficacious and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC) in select international territories and in December of 2022, initiated a U.S. Pivotal Clinical Study (ReconAAsense) for a CRC screening test that may integrate the Companys portfolio of novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers. These biomarkers have demonstrated potential to identify advanced adenomas, a type of curable pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to CRC that are being evaluated in European and U.S. studies (ColoFuture/eAArly DETECT). Results from eAArly DETECT are expected in mid-2023 and Mainz Biomed anticipates enrollment in ReconAAsense to commence in the second half of 2023. The Companys early-stage pipeline is highlighted by PancAlert, a potential first-in-class screening test for pancreatic cancer.

DDW brings together over 10,000 physicians, researchers and industry professionals comprising the digestive disease community. The Conference is jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT). The 2023 conference is an in-person and online meeting showcasing more than 3,100 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About ColoAlert

ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomeds flagship product, delivers high sensitivity and specificity in a user-friendly, at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kit. This non-invasive test can be indicative of tumors as determined by analyzing tumor DNA, offering better early detection than fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). Based on PCR-technology, ColoAlert detects more cases of colorectal cancer than other stool tests and allows for an earlier diagnosis (Gies et al., 2018). The product is commercially available in select EU countries through a network of leading independent laboratories, corporate health programs, and via direct sales. To receive marketing approval in the US, ColoAlert will be evaluated in the FDA-registration trial ReconAAsense. Once approved in the US, the Companys commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, according to World Cancer Research Fund International. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Each year in the US, 16.6 million colonoscopies are performed. However, roughly one-third of US residents aged 50-75 have never been screened for colon cancer. This gap in screening represents a $4.0B+ total market opportunity in the U.S.

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Companys flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomeds product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

