EQS-News: Mainz Biomed to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Issuer: Mainz BioMed N.V. / Key word(s): Conference

Mainz Biomed to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference



20.09.2023 / 09:01 CET/CEST

BERKELEY, US MAINZ, Germany September 20, 2023 Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (Mainz Biomed or the Company), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today that Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference which takes place September 26-28, 2023 in New York City.

This years conference is expected to bring together key opinion leaders from public and private companies for in-depth discussions on the developments and trends shaping diagnostics and other healthcare-related industry sectors.

Mr. Baechlers presentation will take place on September 28th at 10.20am ET and will be available to watch via video webcast both live, and on replay for 90 days post event, by following this access link. He will be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors after the presentation and throughout the day (28th).

For more information on the Global Healthcare Conference, please visit https://www.cantor.com/our-company/conferences/global-healthcare-conference-2023/.

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Companys flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomeds product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter /X and Facebook.

For media inquiries - press@mainzbiomed.com

In Europe:

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann

+49 211 529252 20

mainzbiomed@mc-services.eu

In the U.S.:

Josh Stanbury

+1 416 628 7441

josh@sjspr.co

For investor inquiries, please contact info@mainzbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, expect, estimate, plan, outlook, and project and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Companys expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Companys expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 7, 2023. The Companys SEC filings are available publicly on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.