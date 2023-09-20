|
20.09.2023 09:01:09
EQS-News: Mainz Biomed to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
|
Issuer: Mainz BioMed N.V.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Mainz Biomed to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
BERKELEY, US MAINZ, Germany September 20, 2023 Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (Mainz Biomed or the Company), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today that Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference which takes place September 26-28, 2023 in New York City.
This years conference is expected to bring together key opinion leaders from public and private companies for in-depth discussions on the developments and trends shaping diagnostics and other healthcare-related industry sectors.
Mr. Baechlers presentation will take place on September 28th at 10.20am ET and will be available to watch via video webcast both live, and on replay for 90 days post event, by following this access link. He will be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors after the presentation and throughout the day (28th).
For more information on the Global Healthcare Conference, please visit https://www.cantor.com/our-company/conferences/global-healthcare-conference-2023/.
About Mainz Biomed NV
Forward-Looking Statements
|
