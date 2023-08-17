EQS-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel launches Majorel Infinity as a platform for digital consumer engagement services

EQS-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel launches Majorel Infinity as a platform for digital consumer engagement services



17.08.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press Release

Majorel launches Majorel Infinity

as a platform for digital consumer engagement services

Luxembourg, August 17, 2023: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) (Majorel, the Company), a global customer experience (CX) leader, today announces the launch of Majorel Infinity, as a platform for digital consumer engagement services. Majorel Infinity is part of Majorels Tech & Expert Services.

Majorel Infinity is specifically designed to cater to the digital consumer engagement demands of clients in Asia-Pacific. Drawing upon Majorel's long legacy and profound competencies in the region, the core offerings of Majorel Infinity encompass consumer data & insights, technology, and digital marketing strategy & services.

Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel Group, said: Im delighted to announce the launch of Majorel Infinity today, an important building block in our range of global CX solutions and supporting our further development in Asia-Pacific. Id like to wish the Majorel Infinity team every success as they look to explore new ways to engage consumers in the regions complex and dynamic digital landscape.

Kevin Xu, Segment CEO of CEA (China and East Asia) at Majorel, said: The Majorel Infinity team boasts a track record of transforming consumer insights into competitive advantage for over 70 top-tier brands across the Asia-Pacific region. Leveraging our proprietary MarTech solutions, our digital consumer engagement services offering plays a pivotal role in enhancing our clients' customer acquisition, loyalty, and maximizing customer lifetime value. I am confident that with the launch of Majorel Infinity, we will accelerate our future development.

Majorel Infinitys focus on digital consumer engagement solutions complements the other parts of Majorels Tech & Expert Services, for example Majorel X (CX consulting, design, and technology), MajUP (for startups), and Digital Solutions, and enhances Majorels end-to-end CX offering for clients and their customers around the world.

For over two decades, Majorel has established and maintained valuable partnerships with premier brands in Asia, predominantly serving digitally-inclined clients in the consumer goods, retail, and automotive industries. Today, Majorel Infinity's team of 600+ specialists already successfully handles over 100 million consumer interactions, while planning and executing over 1,000 marketing and CRM campaigns each year.

For an in-depth exploration of Majorel Infinity, along with valuable insights and client cases, please visit: www.majorelinfinity.com



Were a global CX leader. Clients say that our agile culture makes us special, which means that doing business with us is easy. As experts in customer experience management, weve seen it all, so were able to ensure the reliability our clients need and the care their customers deserve. Our team members love nothing more than to just get things done, secure in the knowledge that we strive to be the best home for their talent. Our spirit is resourceful, resilient, and relentless, and this is what drives us to go further.

82,000 team members; 70+ languages; 45 countries; end-to-end CXM; tech-human augmentation; global and local. Majorel: Driven to go further. www.majorel.com

