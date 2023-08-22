Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.08.2023 08:00:06

EQS-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel to publish H1 2023 results and interim financial report

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel to publish H1 2023 results and interim financial report

22.08.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
News Release

Majorel to publish H1 2023 results and interim financial report

Luxembourg, August 22, 2023: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) (Majorel, the Company), a global customer experience (CX) leader, will publish its H1 2023 results and interim financial report on August 24, 2023.

Majorel will host a webcasted conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 14:00hrs CEST. Pre-call registration, and joining details for the live webcast, can be found below and also on our corporate website. The presentation for the conference call will be made available on the corporate website, in the morning.

Pre-call registration link for participants: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/RpbfZ4I6SoPB

Webcast link for registered participants: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/majorel2023-hy/no-audio

Webcast link to the live stream: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/majorel-2023-hy For passive participants.

 

ABOUT MAJOREL

Were a global CX leader. Clients say that our agile culture makes us special, which means that doing business with us is easy. As experts in customer experience management, weve seen it all, so were able to ensure the reliability our clients need and the care their customers deserve. Our team members love nothing more than to just get things done, secure in the knowledge that we strive to be the best home for their talent. Our spirit is resourceful, resilient, and relentless, and this is what drives us to go further.

82,000 team members; 70+ languages; 45 countries; end-to-end CXM; tech-human augmentation; global and local. Majorel: Driven to go further. www.majorel.com

CONTACT

Investor Relations
Michèle Negen 
ir@majorel.com

Media Relations
Andrew Slater
media@majorel.com


The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
18, boulevard de Kockelscheuer
L-1821 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 42 142 56 11
E-mail: michele.negen@majorel.com
Internet: www.majorel.com
ISIN: LU2382956378
WKN: A3C3EP
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1708135

 
Nachrichten zu Majorel

Analysen zu Majorel

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Majorel 29,20 -0,51%

