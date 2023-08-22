EQS-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel to publish H1 2023 results and interim financial report

EQS-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel to publish H1 2023 results and interim financial report



22.08.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Release

Majorel to publish H1 2023 results and interim financial report

Luxembourg, August 22, 2023: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) (Majorel, the Company), a global customer experience (CX) leader, will publish its H1 2023 results and interim financial report on August 24, 2023.

Majorel will host a webcasted conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 14:00hrs CEST. Pre-call registration, and joining details for the live webcast, can be found below and also on our corporate website. The presentation for the conference call will be made available on the corporate website, in the morning.

ABOUT MAJOREL

Were a global CX leader. Clients say that our agile culture makes us special, which means that doing business with us is easy. As experts in customer experience management, weve seen it all, so were able to ensure the reliability our clients need and the care their customers deserve. Our team members love nothing more than to just get things done, secure in the knowledge that we strive to be the best home for their talent. Our spirit is resourceful, resilient, and relentless, and this is what drives us to go further.

82,000 team members; 70+ languages; 45 countries; end-to-end CXM; tech-human augmentation; global and local. Majorel: Driven to go further. www.majorel.com



CONTACT

Investor Relations

Michèle Negen

ir@majorel.com

Media Relations

Andrew Slater

media@majorel.com