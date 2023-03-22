|
22.03.2023 15:45:03
EQS-News: Majority shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA rearranges its holdings in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
PRESS RELEASE
Majority shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA rearranges its holdings in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Potsdam, 22 March 2023 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has published several announcements of directors' dealings as well as voting rights announcements over the past few days.
DKR shares held by Obotritia Capital KGaA ("Obotritia") and some of its wholly owned subsidiaries were sold and transferred between these parties and subsequently pledged. These transactions solely represent internal rearrangements within the Obotritia group to optimise its shareholding structure. Some of the transactions crossed reporting thresholds, which therefore had to be reported.
The transactions are not related to the postponed Annual General Meeting or the REIT status of the Company and have no impact on DKR's business activities.
The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.
Contact
22.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|August-Bebel-Straße 68
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076520
|E-mail:
|ch@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1589445
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1589445 22.03.2023 CET/CEST
