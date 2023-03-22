EQS-News: Majority shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA rearranges its holdings in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Investment

Majority shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA rearranges its holdings in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG



22.03.2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Majority shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA rearranges its holdings in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Potsdam, 22 March 2023 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has published several announcements of directors' dealings as well as voting rights announcements over the past few days.

DKR shares held by Obotritia Capital KGaA ("Obotritia") and some of its wholly owned subsidiaries were sold and transferred between these parties and subsequently pledged. These transactions solely represent internal rearrangements within the Obotritia group to optimise its shareholding structure. Some of the transactions crossed reporting thresholds, which therefore had to be reported.



Overall, the total shareholding of the Obotritia group/of Rolf Elgeti in DKR has not changed as a result of these transactions and remains at 28.69%.

The transactions are not related to the postponed Annual General Meeting or the REIT status of the Company and have no impact on DKR's business activities.



About Deutsche Konsum

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.

Contact

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Stefanie Frey

Investor Relations

E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de

Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 533