22.03.2023 15:45:03

EQS-News: Majority shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA rearranges its holdings in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Investment
Majority shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA rearranges its holdings in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

22.03.2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Majority shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA rearranges its holdings in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Potsdam, 22 March 2023 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has published several announcements of directors' dealings as well as voting rights announcements over the past few days.

DKR shares held by Obotritia Capital KGaA ("Obotritia") and some of its wholly owned subsidiaries were sold and transferred between these parties and subsequently pledged. These transactions solely represent internal rearrangements within the Obotritia group to optimise its shareholding structure. Some of the transactions crossed reporting thresholds, which therefore had to be reported.

Overall, the total shareholding of the Obotritia group/of Rolf Elgeti in DKR has not changed as a result of these transactions and remains at 28.69%.

The transactions are not related to the postponed Annual General Meeting or the REIT status of the Company and have no impact on DKR's business activities.

About Deutsche Konsum
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.

 

Contact
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Stefanie Frey
Investor Relations
E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de
Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 533


22.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1589445

 
End of News EQS News Service

1589445  22.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589445&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG 6,68 -1,76% Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX holt Verluste bis zum Handelsende auf -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel leichter ab. Der DAX konnte seine Anfangsverluste dagegen weitgehend aufholen und nur ganz knapp in der Verlustzone schließen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag freundlich zu. In Asien schlossen die Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen