Kibaran Resources Aktie

Kibaran Resources für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C8BX / ISIN: AU000000KNL2

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 16:40:03

EQS-News: Management Appointment to Support Growth

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Management Appointment to Support Growth

07.01.2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EcoGraf Limited (“EcoGraf” or “the Company”) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to advise the appointment and commencement of Mr John Ciganek as General Manager - Corporate Development.


This appointment comes at a pivotal time for EcoGraf as the Company advances the Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania towards development and planned staged expansion to become Africa’s largest graphite producer, while accelerating its downstream HFfree® battery anode material strategy across multiple international locations.

Ecograf

John’s career spans over 30 years and encompasses senior technical and leadership roles in mining operations, project finance, and corporate advisory and has successfully raised more than A$5 billion strategic funding for resource projects worldwide. He also has extensive experience in negotiating offtake agreements and securing strategic partnerships.  John’s previous roles include Director of GBA Capital, MD and CEO of Vanadium Resources, Director of Euclase Capital, Executive Director of BurnVoir Corporate Finance, Senior Banks Engineer and Risk Executive at Commonwealth Bank, and senior mining engineering positions with Hargraves Resources, Reynolds Yilgarn Gold and Comalco / Rio Tinto.

John’s proven track record in project development, strategic equity financing, and stakeholder engagement will strengthen EcoGraf’s ability to deliver its integrated growth vision and capitalise on increasing global demand for sustainable battery materials. His expertise will also support ongoing collaboration with governments and strategic equity partners to secure funding and co-investment opportunities.

EcoGraf’s Managing Director, Andrew Spinks, commented "Following the extremely positive progress delivered last year, we are delighted to welcome John to EcoGraf, his extensive experience will be invaluable as we develop Epanko and execute our downstream expansion strategy."

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

 

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS 

Andrew Spinks  

Managing Director 

T: +61 8 6424 9002

 

Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company’s mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.


07.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2256410  07.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kibaran Resources Ltd

mehr Nachrichten