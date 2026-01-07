EQS-News: Management Appointment to Support Growth

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EcoGraf Limited (“EcoGraf” or “the Company”) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to advise the appointment and commencement of Mr John Ciganek as General Manager - Corporate Development.



This appointment comes at a pivotal time for EcoGraf as the Company advances the Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania towards development and planned staged expansion to become Africa’s largest graphite producer, while accelerating its downstream HFfree® battery anode material strategy across multiple international locations.

John’s career spans over 30 years and encompasses senior technical and leadership roles in mining operations, project finance, and corporate advisory and has successfully raised more than A$5 billion strategic funding for resource projects worldwide. He also has extensive experience in negotiating offtake agreements and securing strategic partnerships. John’s previous roles include Director of GBA Capital, MD and CEO of Vanadium Resources, Director of Euclase Capital, Executive Director of BurnVoir Corporate Finance, Senior Banks Engineer and Risk Executive at Commonwealth Bank, and senior mining engineering positions with Hargraves Resources, Reynolds Yilgarn Gold and Comalco / Rio Tinto.

John’s proven track record in project development, strategic equity financing, and stakeholder engagement will strengthen EcoGraf’s ability to deliver its integrated growth vision and capitalise on increasing global demand for sustainable battery materials. His expertise will also support ongoing collaboration with governments and strategic equity partners to secure funding and co-investment opportunities.

EcoGraf’s Managing Director, Andrew Spinks, commented "Following the extremely positive progress delivered last year, we are delighted to welcome John to EcoGraf, his extensive experience will be invaluable as we develop Epanko and execute our downstream expansion strategy."

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

