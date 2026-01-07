Kibaran Resources Aktie
WKN DE: A1C8BX / ISIN: AU000000KNL2
|
07.01.2026 16:40:03
EQS-News: Management Appointment to Support Growth
|
EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EcoGraf Limited (“EcoGraf” or “the Company”) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to advise the appointment and commencement of Mr John Ciganek as General Manager - Corporate Development.
John’s career spans over 30 years and encompasses senior technical and leadership roles in mining operations, project finance, and corporate advisory and has successfully raised more than A$5 billion strategic funding for resource projects worldwide. He also has extensive experience in negotiating offtake agreements and securing strategic partnerships. John’s previous roles include Director of GBA Capital, MD and CEO of Vanadium Resources, Director of Euclase Capital, Executive Director of BurnVoir Corporate Finance, Senior Banks Engineer and Risk Executive at Commonwealth Bank, and senior mining engineering positions with Hargraves Resources, Reynolds Yilgarn Gold and Comalco / Rio Tinto.
John’s proven track record in project development, strategic equity financing, and stakeholder engagement will strengthen EcoGraf’s ability to deliver its integrated growth vision and capitalise on increasing global demand for sustainable battery materials. His expertise will also support ongoing collaboration with governments and strategic equity partners to secure funding and co-investment opportunities.
EcoGraf’s Managing Director, Andrew Spinks, commented "Following the extremely positive progress delivered last year, we are delighted to welcome John to EcoGraf, his extensive experience will be invaluable as we develop Epanko and execute our downstream expansion strategy."
This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTORS
Andrew Spinks
Managing Director
T: +61 8 6424 9002
Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company’s mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.
07.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2256410 07.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kibaran Resources Ltd
|
07.01.26
|EQS-News: Neues Mitglied in der Geschäftsführung zur Unterstützung des Wachstums (EQS Group)
|
07.01.26
|EQS-News: Management Appointment to Support Growth (EQS Group)
|
05.01.26
|EQS-News: Receipt of Research and Development Tax Incentive (EQS Group)
|
05.01.26
|EQS-News: Erhalt einer Steuervergünstigung für Forschung und Entwicklung (EQS Group)
|
22.12.25
|EcoGraf-News – Dezember 2025 (EQS Group)
|
17.12.25
|EQS-News: AngloGold Ashanti US$9.0m Gold Farm-in Commences (EQS Group)
|
17.12.25
|EQS-News: AngloGold Ashanti beginnt mit Gold-Farm-in im Wert von 9,0 Mio. US-Dollar (EQS Group)
|
08.12.25
|EQS-News: Fremdfinanzierungsprogramm der KfW IPEX-Bank und Due-Diligence-Update für Epanko (EQS Group)