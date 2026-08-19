All for One Group Aktie
WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001
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19.08.2026 08:31:14
EQS-News: Management Board and Supervisory Board of All for One Group SE recommend accepting the public takeover offer from VINCI Energies
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EQS-News: All for One Group SE
/ Key word(s): Statement
Management Board and Supervisory Board of All for One Group SE recommend accepting the public takeover offer from VINCI Energies
Filderstadt, 19 August 2026 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of All for One Group SE (»All for One«), a leading international IT, consulting and service provider focusing on SAP solutions based in Filderstadt, have today published their reasoned statement regarding the public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE (the »Bidder«), an indirect subsidiary of VINCI S.A., for the shareholders of All for One Group SE. VINCI S.A. is a leading international company listed on Euronext Paris and CAC 40 in the fields of construction, concessions, energy solutions and multi-technical services.
Following a thorough review of the offer document published by the Bidder on 12 August 2026, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of All for One support the offer and recommend that All for One’s shareholders accept it.
Both bodies – acting independently of one another – consider the offered consideration of EUR 67.50 per share in cash to be fair and reasonable. The offer price represents a premium of 94.5% (EUR 32.80) compared with the Xetra closing price on 15 July 2026 (the day before the offer was announced on 16 July 2026) and a premium of 105.4% (EUR 34.63) compared with the volume-weighted average Xetra market price over the last three months prior to the announcement of the offer on 16 July 2026. The Management Board and Supervisory Board have also obtained a so-called fairness opinion from ParkView Partners to assess the financial fairness of the offer price of EUR 67.50 per All for One share, which confirms that the offer price is financially adequate.
The Management Board and Supervisory Board also believe that the transaction is in the best interests of the company, its shareholders, employees, customers, partners and other relevant stakeholders. The Business Combination Agreement concluded with the Bidder on 16 July 2026 includes, amongst other things, an obligation on the part of the Bidder to ensure that the Supervisory Board of All for One comprises at least one independent member for as long as there are external shareholders, as well as provisions regarding the consideration of employee interests and the continued existence of the Filderstadt site as the company’s registered office and head office.
The members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board intend to tender all the All for One shares they hold personally in response to the offer.
»Under the umbrella of VINCI Energies, All for One will have significant opportunities that would otherwise not be available to the company in this form. We will benefit from the international network and be able to tap into additional growth potential for our consulting, service and AI business across the entire customer lifecycle. Together, we have the excellent prospect of becoming the leading partner for end-to-end transformations in Europe«, says Michael Zitz, CEO of All for One Group SE.
Complementary offering for digital transformation in Europe
Start of the acceptance period
The takeover offer is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 75% of all outstanding All for One shares (excluding the company’s own All for One shares) plus one All for One share, as well as the fulfilment of other customary conditions precedent, including the necessary competition law approvals. According to the offer document, the Bidder has already acquired All for One shares amounting to approximately 9.18% and has also secured 54.66% of the outstanding All for One shares through irrevocable undertakings. At the time of publication of the joint reasoned statement by the Management Board and Supervisory Board of All for One, acceptance of the offer had already been declared to the respective custodian investment services companies in respect of the shares subject to the Irrevocable Undertakings.
The full terms and conditions of the takeover offer are set out in the offer document. The offer document, together with further information regarding the offer, is available on the Bidder’s website at www.afo-offer.com.
Notes
About All for One Group SE
In financial year 2024/25, All for One generated revenue of EUR 504 million. The company, headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
www.all-for-one.com/ir-english
Disclaimer
Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
19.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-28
|E-mail:
|nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61
|EQS News ID:
|2385266
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2385266 19.08.2026 CET/CEST
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