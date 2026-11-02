Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
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02.11.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Management Board and Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG recommend acceptance of Red Cat’s purchase offer
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EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG
/ Key word(s): Tender Offer/Statement
Management Board and Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG recommend acceptance of Red Cat’s purchase offer
Steyr, Austria, 2 November 2026 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25) recommend that shareholders accept Red Cat’s purchase offer. They consider the price of EUR 39.00 per share to be fair, adequate and attractive and believe the offer is in the best interests of the company, its employees and its shareholders.
The purchase offer is made by SMOT Acquisition GmbH, a subsidiary of US-based Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), under and pursuant to an offer document dated October 22, 2026. The Management Board and Supervisory Board each unanimously adopted the reasoned statement on October 30, 2026.
Steyr Motors is a world-leading manufacturer of customized engines for demanding defense and civil applications.
Why the Management Board and Supervisory Board recommend acceptance
Support from within: Anchor shareholder B&C and CEO Julian Cassutti tender their shares
Anchor shareholder B&C Holding Österreich GmbH has committed to tendering its 780,000 shares. As a result, approx. 15% of the share capital is already contractually secured. For the Management Board and Supervisory Board, this is a clear signal of the attractiveness of the price.
Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG, comments: “I fully support this offer and am therefore tendering my own shares. It is financially attractive for our shareholders and strategically right for Steyr Motors. In Red Cat, we have a strong partner that preserves our identity and our team and invests additionally in our growth. Together, we will bring our engines from Steyr to significantly more customers and open the next chapter of our growth story.”
Commitment to the Steyr site contractually agreed
In the Business Combination Agreement dated October 21, 2026, Red Cat made clear commitments to preserving the site and its workforce. Austria will remain the company’s registered office and headquarters, and Steyr will remain the location for production, research and development. Red Cat will further not initiate any changes to existing works agreements and collective bargaining agreements, and the Management Board is to remain in its current composition.
The offer at a glance
The offer document is available at https://ir.redcatholdings.com/tender-offer.
The joint reasoned statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG is also available on the website of Steyr Motors AG.
Shareholders who have not yet received information on the offer from their custodian bank are recommended to contact their custodian bank directly in order to receive advice regarding the acceptance of the offer within the acceptance period.
For further information, please contact:
Steyr Motors AG
Press contact
Legal notice:
02.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900I7M6Z1HG0L8440
|EQS News ID:
|2426028
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2426028 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
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