EQS-News: Management Board change at FORTEC Elektronik AG

FORTEC Elektronik AG has completed the succession process for Mr Bernhard Staller (62) who will retire on 30th June 2023 for age reasons.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Ulrich Ermel (38) to the Management Board (COO) as of 1st March 2023 for a duration of 3 years. The qualified electrical engineer (FH) and chartered engineer has previously worked in various management functions in the electrical industry in Germany and as a consultant abroad. Ulrich Ermel has a wide range of management competence, leadership qualities and proven expertise in the Power Supply and Embedded sectors. He is currently Vice President of B2B Sales for the European region at a leading distributor of electronics.

Christoph Schubert, head of the Supervisory Board at FORTEC Elektronik AG: I am delighted that we have been able to bring Ulrich Ermel to FORTEC. He has outstanding specialist knowledge in both of FORTECs segments and a keen sense of innovation. His many years of experience in the B2B sector in particular, especially in the sales and marketing sectors, and his worldwide network in the electrical industry will enrich our company in order to continue on the successful path that we have chosen. Ulrich Ermel can therefore build on the exceptional work of his predecessor. I would like to extend my thanks to Bernhard Staller who has put his heart, soul and specialist knowledge into his work to develop FORTECs leading position.

Sandra Maile, CEO of FORTEC Elektronik AG: I am pleased that we have found an ideal candidate from the industry in Mr Ermel, who is predestined to continue to drive our digitisation strategy. I would like to thank my Management Board colleague, Bernhard Staller, for our successful, trusting and fruitful cooperation. Thanks to the decisions that we have made together, we have been able to accelerate FORTECs growth and develop our position in the high-tech products sector. I would like to wish him all the best for his upcoming retirement.

After Bernhard Staller sold his profitable companies to FORTEC, he joined the Management Board and took on responsibility for the Display Technology & Embedded sectors in 2017. As COO, he was responsible for a wide range of competencies from distribution and production to developing complete solutions. Since July 2020, the qualified engineers Management Board responsibilities have also included the successful distribution of power supplies.

In order to guarantee a smooth transition, Bernhard Staller will remain in the company initially following the arrival of Ulrich Ermel. After handing over the business to Ulrich Ermel, Bernhard Staller will leave the Management Board on 30th June 2023 at the latest. The FORTEC Elektronik AG Management Board will therefore comprise Sandra Maile, Chair of the Management Board along with Bernhard Staller and Ulrich Ermel, Members of the Management Board as of 1st March 2023.

FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE 0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an internationally active distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. As of 1 April 2020, the operational business was leased to two subsidiaries. As a holding company, FORTEC AG is now responsible for controlling the affiliated companies, the strategy of the group and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.