|
26.01.2023 12:15:08
EQS-News: Management Board contracts extended by three years/Reduction of the size oft he Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE
Management Board contracts extended by three years/Reduction of the size of the Supervisory Board
Potsdam, 26 January 2023 The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (DKR) (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has extended the employment contracts of the Management Board members Alexander Kroth (CIO) and Christian Hellmuth (CFO), which expire on 30 June 2023, by three years.
The Supervisory Board members Nicholas Cournoyer and Kristian Schmidt-Garve informed the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company that they will resign from their offices for personal reasons with effect from 16 March 2023 (at the end of the Annual General Meeting on that date).
The Supervisory Board and Management Board would like to thank Mr Cournoyer and Mr Schmidt-Garve for their valuable work and wish them all the best.
Following these resignations and the resignation of Ms Cathy Bell-Walker in November 2022, the Company will propose to the 2023 Annual General Meeting to reduce the size of the Supervisory Board to four members (previously six). In addition, the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to elect Ms Antje Lubitz as a further member of the Supervisory Board.
About Deutsche Konsum
The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.
Contact:
26.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|August-Bebel-Straße 68
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076520
|E-mail:
|ch@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1544379
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1544379 26.01.2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|7,98
|-0,25%
