EQS-News: Management change at Cherry SE: COO Dr. Udo Streller to step down in June upon contract expiration

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Management change at Cherry SE: COO Dr. Udo Streller to step down in June upon contract expiration



07.05.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, May 7, 2026 – Dr. Udo Streller, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Cherry SE, will leave the company at the end of June 2026 upon expiration of his contract. Since joining in April 2022, Udo Streller has played a defining role in the Group’s operational transformation from a pure switch manufacturer into a global provider of peripherals and solutions as well as a leading provider of gematik-certified product solutions in the Digital Health & Solutions segment. With exceptional commitment, strategic foresight, and outstanding execution and leadership capabilities, he has driven the comprehensive modernization and professionalization of the company’s process landscape.

Under Udo Streller’s operational leadership, the Auerbach site was successfully transformed into a modern European hub for development and logistics. Dr. Streller also sustainably increased the efficiency of Cherry’s production facilities in China and firmly anchored a forward-looking ESG and sustainability strategy within the organization. In addition, he assumed significant responsibility for scaling the operational structures to position the entire organization for the future and ensure its agility.

“We thank Udo Streller for his outstanding contribution and the positive impact he leaves behind at Cherry, and wish him every success and all the best for his future career and personal life. He demonstrated active leadership during a challenging phase for Cherry and has been a reliable partner for the Supervisory Board,” says Marcel Stolk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE.

Rogier Volmer, CEO of Cherry SE, adds: “Udo has not only made an important contribution to optimizing our processes, but has also sustainably increased Cherry’s operational effectiveness through the targeted development of our teams. In his responsibility for People & Culture and the cultural program ‘Heart of Cherry’, he has actively built bridges between the US, Europe, and China. This excellent personnel base forms a stable foundation upon which we will now continue to build consistently.”

Udo Streller, COO of Cherry SE, concludes: “Cherry holds a very special place in my career. In challenging times, we have achieved a great deal as a team and fundamentally repositioned the company. Together with this exceptional team, we have made Cherry fit for the future. I would like to thank the global Cherry team, my fellow Management Board members, and the Supervisory Board for this shared journey. I am now embarking on a new professional chapter and will follow Cherry’s further development with great interest.”

Effective July 1, 2026, the COO’s responsibilities will be redistributed within the Management Board. CEO Rogier Volmer will assume overall responsibility for Marketing, Product Management, Product Development & Technology, and People & Digital. CFO Jurjen Jongma will additionally take on responsibility for global supply chains and quality structures, covering the areas of Global Supply Chain, Purchasing & Manufacturing, Logistics, and Quality Management. This step is part of a broader strategy to reduce complexity within Cherry SE. In parallel with the proposal to be voted on at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to reduce the Supervisory Board to four members, the now two-member Management Board reflects the goal of streamlining the Group’s management structures as well.

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs.

CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).

For more information, visit:https://ir.cherry.de/en/

Contact

Cherry SE

Nicole Schillinger

Investor Relations

P: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich

T: +49 (0) 9643 2061 848

E: ir@cherry.de