EQS-News: Management Executes Third Open Market Share Purchase as SNRY Transition Wraps Up and Company Targets $100M+ Synergistic Powerhouse

EQS-News: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Management Executes Third Open Market Share Purchase as SNRY Transition Wraps Up and Company Targets $100M+ Synergistic Powerhouse



22.10.2026 / 15:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BLOOMINGTON, MN - October 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) today issued a shareholder update following the appointment of Derrick Whitehead as President and Chief Executive Officer earlier this month. The Company is completing the final housekeeping items associated with the management transition and is now positioned to accelerate its strategic shift into a shareholder first holding company, incubator, and launch platform.

With transition related work nearly finished, management is focused on execution. Derrick Whitehead will look to contribute companies from his current holdings to the SNRY platform, alongside other joint-venture partners and qualified private companies that are interested in going public. The objective is to assemble multiple operating businesses that generate real activity and revenue while creating meaningful synergies with one another under the SNRY structure.

The Company has set a clear goal of reaching a $100+ million market capitalization in 2027 and building a genuine powerhouse rather than a single asset story. This multi-company approach is designed so that the businesses reinforce each other, strengthen the overall balance sheet, and create durable value for existing shareholders.

“We are wrapping up the remaining transition housekeeping so we can move forward cleanly and with focus,” said Derrick Whitehead, President and Chief Executive Officer of SNRY. “My priority remains protecting existing shareholders while bringing real assets, operators, and non-toxic capital onto the platform. We intend to build something shareholders can be proud of, an outcome that has been too rare on the OTC.”

Management continues to demonstrate its belief in SNRY’s future through its third open-market purchase of shares. These purchases, made with management’s own capital, reflect continued confidence in the Company’s direction and capital structure.

The Company thanks shareholders for their continued patience while the structure is put in place to protect holders for the long term. Protecting the existing shareholder base remains a non-negotiable priority as SNRY evaluates opportunities, partners, and capital.

Further updates will be provided as specific companies, joint ventures, and other initiatives are advanced and as additional details become available.

About Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) is pivoting to operate as a shareholder-first holding company, incubator, and launch pad. The Company is pursuing multiple acquisitions and partnerships designed to add real assets, activity, and revenue to the balance sheet while maintaining a capital structure built to protect existing shareholders. More information is available at the Company’s OTC Markets page.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s goals for market capitalization, potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, capital structure, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact

Investor Relations

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

derrick123@nym.hush.com

News Source: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc