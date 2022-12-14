EQS-News: Management handover at M+M Software SE

EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Management handover at M+M Software SE



14.12.2022 / 10:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Founder passes on to the next generation

Corporate Governance by Group Management Board

Adi Drotleff remains Anchor Shareholder and Chairman



Wessling, December 14, 2022 Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, as of Jan 1, 2023 will complete the ongoing handover to the next management generation. As part of the long term preparation for this, a Group Management Board was set up more than 10 years ago, staffed by the Managing Directors of Finance Holding Company M+M SE and the heads of the largest operating units.

Currently, beside CFO Markus Pech from M+M SE, Volker Nesenhoener (CAD/CAM Software) and Marcus Hoellrich (VAR Europe) represent the two M+M segments, while Rainer Sailer (Architecture/BIM) and Wolfgang Huber (Manufacturing/CAE) are representing their industries across segments. In addition, other members of the upper management levels take part in the regular board meetings as required.

The sustained business success of M+M is proving that this team-oriented management concept is working well: From 2014 to 2021, sales increased by +9.6% annually, while net earnings per share disproportionately climbed by +27% p.a. from 24 to 126 cents.

Founder Adi Drotleff, who has completely withdrawn from day-to-day business over the years, can now hand over the operational management of the group completely to CFO Markus Pech and the experienced and well-established top management team with a good feeling.

"However, I will remain in the entrepreneurial role with my M+M as anchor shareholder with more than 45% shareholding and continue to contribute to the continuation of our success story as Chairman of the Administrative Board as well as - with halved remuneration - Managing Director for Strategy and Group Communications."

Short Profiles MuM Group Management Board:



Dipl.-Betriebswirt (FH) Markus Pech (born 1974) gained his first professional experience in a large auditing company and continued his education as a tax consultant. In 2003 he started in the finance department at M+M, since 2016 responsible for group finances and administration as CFO and Managing Director of Mensch und Maschine Software SE.



Dipl.-Ing. (FH) Volker Nesenhoener (born 1958) has around 40 years of professional experience e.g. in the Dassault and Autodesk world and is a recognized authority in the CAM market. He can look back on almost 15 years in the M+M group, where since 2011 he has driven the rise from outsider to market leader in the position as head of CAD/CAM.



Dipl.-Ing. (FH) Marcus Hoellrich (born 1965) was hired by M+M directly after his studies in 1991 and over time took on more and more management responsibilities in Germany and internationally. Since 2009 he has been responsible for the VAR subsidiaries in non-German-speaking Europe as well as the partnerships with Autodesk and other suppliers.



Dipl.-Ing. (FH) Rainer Sailer (born 1961) has more than 35 years of professional experience in the CAD/BIM market, including at Nemetschek and Autodesk, and is one of the BIM pioneers in Germany. Since 2009 he has been head of Architecture/BIM, responsible for digitization solutions and training in the VAR segment as well as the M+M software portfolio in the areas of BIM, Civil Engineering and Gardening/Landscaping.



Dipl.-Ing. (TU) Wolfgang Huber (born 1965) was hired by M+M directly after his studies in 1992 and over time took on more and more management responsibilities in Germany and internationally. Since 2009 he has been head of Manufacturing/CAE, responsible for digitization solutions and training in the VAR segment as well as the M+M software portfolio in the areas of CAE, PDM/PLM and variant design.