14.12.2022 10:48:19
EQS-News: Management handover at M+M Software SE
EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Founder passes on to the next generation
Currently, beside CFO Markus Pech from M+M SE, Volker Nesenhoener (CAD/CAM Software) and Marcus Hoellrich (VAR Europe) represent the two M+M segments, while Rainer Sailer (Architecture/BIM) and Wolfgang Huber (Manufacturing/CAE) are representing their industries across segments. In addition, other members of the upper management levels take part in the regular board meetings as required.
The sustained business success of M+M is proving that this team-oriented management concept is working well: From 2014 to 2021, sales increased by +9.6% annually, while net earnings per share disproportionately climbed by +27% p.a. from 24 to 126 cents.
Founder Adi Drotleff, who has completely withdrawn from day-to-day business over the years, can now hand over the operational management of the group completely to CFO Markus Pech and the experienced and well-established top management team with a good feeling.
"However, I will remain in the entrepreneurial role with my M+M as anchor shareholder with more than 45% shareholding and continue to contribute to the continuation of our success story as Chairman of the Administrative Board as well as - with halved remuneration - Managing Director for Strategy and Group Communications."
Short Profiles MuM Group Management Board:
Dipl.-Ing. (FH) Volker Nesenhoener (born 1958) has around 40 years of professional experience e.g. in the Dassault and Autodesk world and is a recognized authority in the CAM market. He can look back on almost 15 years in the M+M group, where since 2011 he has driven the rise from outsider to market leader in the position as head of CAD/CAM.
