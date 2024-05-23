EQS-News: Manz AG publishes Annual Report 2023 and preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024

EQS-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Quarter Results

Manz AG publishes Annual Report 2023 and preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024



23.05.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Manz AG publishes Annual Report 2023 and preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024

Revenues of EUR 249.2 million in the 2023 fiscal year almost at the previous year's level

Group EBIT of EUR 2.9 million in 2023 after EUR -4.2 million in the previous year

Revenues of EUR 51.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 with an almost balanced result

Forecast for the 2024 financial year confirmed: Group sales expected to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage with an EBIT margin in the low single-digit percentage range

Reutlingen, May 23, 2024 – The Manz AG a global high-tech equipment manufacturer with an extensive technology portfolio, today published its annual report for the 2023 fiscal year and preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024. In the 2023 fiscal year, the company generated group revenues of EUR 249.2 million (previous year: EUR 251.0 million) and was thus able to keep revenues almost stable compared to the previous year despite strong macroeconomic headwinds. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved significantly to EUR 14.6 million (previous year: EUR 8.0 million), as did earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to EUR 2.9 million (previous year: EUR -4.2 million). Positive effects from the exchange of shares in the Customcells Tübingen GmbH for an investment in the Customcells Holding GmbH contributed to the improvement in earnings, among other things.



Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: „Looking at the figures for the past fiscal year, we are naturally not satisfied. However, we performed quite respectably in a difficult environment and achieved our target of EBIT growth in the low single-digit positive percentage range. Nevertheless, we know that Manz can do more. The sustainable growth trends in the markets we address remain intact. We are certain that we can benefit from this with our best-in-class solutions. Even if there is cause for optimism, the macroeconomic environment will remain challenging in the short term in 2024.”

Manfred Hochleitner, CFO der Manz AG, adds: "We still have an excellent market position and can benefit from the megatrends of electrification and digitalization in the long term with our first-class production solutions for lithium-ion batteries as well as electronic components and devices. However, a solid company not only needs first-class products, but also a stable and resilient financing base. Unfortunately, the necessary evaluation of the projects on which our planning is based took longer than expected this year. We apologize for the associated postponement of the publication of our business figures for 2023."



According to preliminary figures, the Manz AG generated revenues of EUR 51.2 million in the first quarter of the current year, around a third less than in the same period of the previous year, as expected. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were almost balanced at EUR -0.2 million; the previous year's EBIT of EUR 5.9 million was characterized by a positive one-off effect of EUR 5.7 million. The reason for the slow start to the 2024 financial year is the company's expectation that customers will delay investment decisions, particularly in the battery sector. However, the company believes that this development will have a correspondingly positive effect on incoming orders, particularly in the second half of 2024.



For the full year 2024, Manz expects an increase in group revenues in the mid-single-digit percentage range. Revenues in the Mobility & Battery segment are expected to increase in the low double-digit percentage range and in the low single-digit percentage range in the Industry Solutions segment. The EBIT margin in the Group and in both segments is expected to be in the low positive single-digit percentage range.



Sales, EBITDA and EBIT 2023 compared to the previous year:

in EUR million 2023 2022 Group revenues 249.2 251.0 Mobility & Battery Solutions 91.1 92.3 Industry Solutions 158.0 158.6 Group EBITDA 14.6 8.0 Mobility & Battery Solutions 4.6 -7.3 Industry Solutions 10.0 15.2 Group EBIT 2.9 -4.2 Mobility & Battery Solutions -0.5 -12.5 Industry Solutions 3.4 8.3



The 2023 Annual Report is available at www.manz.com in the Investor Relations section. The full Q1 2024 quarterly statement will be published on this website from 29 May 2024.



About Manz AG

As a high-tech engineering company, Manz AG develops best-in-class production solutions for lithium-ion batteries as well as electronic components and devices for its customers. Thus, Manz is an innovative pioneer for the global megatrends of electromobility and digitalization.

Manz covers the entire range of modern production solutions: From customized individual machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production to standardized modules and systems to turnkey lines for efficient mass production. Customers benefit from high resource efficiency with higher throughput and shorter time-to-market.

With currently around 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. It also has sales and service branches in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and generated revenues of 249.2 million euros in the 2023 fiscal year with its two segments Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. The shares (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).



Contact:



Manz AG

Axel Bartmann

Tel.: +49 (0)7121 – 9000-395

Fax: +49 (0)7121 – 9000-99

E-Mail: abartmann@manz.com



Kirchhoff Consult AG

Mario Groß

Tel.: +49 (0)40 609 186 83

E-Mail: manz@kirchhoff.de