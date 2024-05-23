|
23.05.2024 07:30:09
EQS-News: Manz AG publishes Annual Report 2023 and preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024
|
EQS-News: Manz AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Quarter Results
Manz AG publishes Annual Report 2023 and preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024
Reutlingen, May 23, 2024 – The Manz AG a global high-tech equipment manufacturer with an extensive technology portfolio, today published its annual report for the 2023 fiscal year and preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024. In the 2023 fiscal year, the company generated group revenues of EUR 249.2 million (previous year: EUR 251.0 million) and was thus able to keep revenues almost stable compared to the previous year despite strong macroeconomic headwinds. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved significantly to EUR 14.6 million (previous year: EUR 8.0 million), as did earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to EUR 2.9 million (previous year: EUR -4.2 million). Positive effects from the exchange of shares in the Customcells Tübingen GmbH for an investment in the Customcells Holding GmbH contributed to the improvement in earnings, among other things.
Manfred Hochleitner, CFO der Manz AG, adds: "We still have an excellent market position and can benefit from the megatrends of electrification and digitalization in the long term with our first-class production solutions for lithium-ion batteries as well as electronic components and devices. However, a solid company not only needs first-class products, but also a stable and resilient financing base. Unfortunately, the necessary evaluation of the projects on which our planning is based took longer than expected this year. We apologize for the associated postponement of the publication of our business figures for 2023."
Manz covers the entire range of modern production solutions: From customized individual machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production to standardized modules and systems to turnkey lines for efficient mass production. Customers benefit from high resource efficiency with higher throughput and shorter time-to-market.
With currently around 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. It also has sales and service branches in the USA and India.
Manz AG was founded in 1987 and generated revenues of 249.2 million euros in the 2023 fiscal year with its two segments Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. The shares (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
23.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Manz AG
|Steigäckerstr. 5
|72768 Reutlingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 7121 9000-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 7121 9000-99
|E-mail:
|info@manz.com
|Internet:
|http://www.manz.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JQ5U3
|WKN:
|A0JQ5U
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1909097
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1909097 23.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!