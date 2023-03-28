EQS-News: Manz AG receives multi-million order from Daimler Truck for battery production equipment

EQS-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Manz AG receives multi-million order from Daimler Truck for battery production equipment



28.03.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Order placement as part of strategic cooperation between Manz and Daimler Truck

Order volume in the mid double-digit million euro range will affect revenues and earnings in 2023 and 2024

With its partner network, Manz offers a unique technology portfolio along the entire value chain of battery production, from electrode manufacturing to module assembly

Reutlingen, March 28, 2023 Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, received an order in the mid double-digit million euro range from Daimler Truck AG as part of the strategic partnership between the two companies and the cooperation agreement concluded in this context. The order covers equipment for the production of electrodes and the assembly of battery cells for the pilot line at the Daimler Truck site in Mannheim and will affect revenues and earnings in 2023 and 2024.

With its Mobility & Battery Solutions segment, Manz AG is pursuing the goal of establishing itself as a leading European supplier and integrator of production equipment for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries. In order to be able to offer its customers all process steps along the entire value chain of battery production from a single source from electrode production and cell assembly to module assembly Manz maintains strategic partnerships with other engineering companies. The focus of Manz's own development activities is on all key production steps in cell assembly. Equipment for electrode production and individual processes in module assembly are covered by Manz through its strong partner network. This approach, which is being implemented for the first time at Daimler Truck, enables Manz to derive optimizations for its own equipment or to implement corresponding modifications in the ongoing production process in partner equipment. Customers of Manz AG thus benefit from an optimally coordinated technology portfolio that is unique in Europe. In addition, geographical proximity and a shared understanding of values with regard to quality and efficiency among the cooperation partners make Manz a reliable partner for European customers. Manz was also able to score with these strengths in its cooperation with Daimler Truck: while the equipment for electrode production is supplied as part of Manz's partner network, both established and newly developed processes from Manz are used for cell assembly, including a first system that was developed together with GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co.KG.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, "The award of this contract by Daimler Truck underlines the high momentum in the market for electromobility and also our good positioning as an integrator of production equipment for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries in Europe. Together with our partners, we are able to cover all services for efficient cell and module production in our portfolio, from the laboratory line to pilot production and large-scale production. For our customers such as Daimler Truck AG, this holistic approach results in significant competitive advantages in terms of efficiency, quality, production costs, performance and safety of battery cells and modules. In this context, we are united with our partners by the demand for sustained top quality and cost efficiency through the reduction of frictional losses while maintaining a high integration factor."

Company profile:

Manz AG engineering tomorrows production

Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manz's production systems are based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, wet chemistry, and digital printing.

With currently around 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2022, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 250 million based on preliminary figures.

