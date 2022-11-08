EQS-News: Manz AG reports on operational and strategic progress in the first nine months of 2022

EQS-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Manz AG reports on operational and strategic progress in the first nine months of 2022



08.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Manz AG reports on operational and strategic progress in the first nine months of 2022

Revenue growth by 17.0% year-on-year to EUR 191.4 million

Mobility & Battery Solutions segment records significant revenue growth of 31.4% driven by continued dynamic development of the electromobility market

Solid revenue increase in Industry Solutions segment of 9.6% resulting from high demand from microchip production customers

Earnings characterized by opposing effects as expected, with an overall positive trend over the quarters

Reutlingen, November 08, 2022 Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, recorded an increase in revenues to EUR 191.4 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to EUR 163.6 million in the same period of the previous year. The significant increase of 17.0% reflects the continued high dynamic of business in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment on the one hand and solid growth in the Industry Solutions segment on the other. As expected, earnings in the reporting period were characterized by opposing effects but showed an overall positive trend over the quarters. The Mobility & Battery Solutions segment in particular was impacted by a significant rise in material costs and higher personnel expenses. The latter were mainly due to the recruitment of highly specialized technical staff for the further development of battery technology. In addition, the very high order backlog required additional external resources for processing. This was in turn offset by positive currency effects. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 6.8 million after the first nine months of 2022 (previous year: EUR 17.7 million), while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were EUR -1.8 million (previous year: EUR 8.7 million). The previous year's figures were positively influenced by the sale of shares in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. amounting to EUR 14.5 million.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "Our development in the first nine months of 2022 proves, especially against the backdrop of a very challenging global environment, that we have set the right strategic priorities with Manz AG. The steadily increasing dynamic in the electromobility market opens up excellent business opportunities for us in the future. This is underlined not least by our cooperation with Daimler Truck, under which we received the first order for the InnoLab Battery in Mannheim in the third quarter. In addition, in the third quarter we created a unique industrial alliance with Dürr and GROB with the aim of covering the entire value chain of battery production technology in Europe - this will further strengthen our very good market positioning in the long term, which is incidentally also reflected in our very high order backlog." The order backlog amounted to EUR 318.8 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to EUR 188.4 million as of the previous year's reporting date.

For the full year 2022, the Managing Board expects revenue growth in the low to mid double-digit percentage range compared to the previous year, an EBITDA margin in the low single-digit percentage range, and a balanced EBIT.

Revenues, EBITDA and EBIT 9M 2022 year-on-year

in EUR million 9M 2022 9M 2021 Group Revenues 191.4 163.6 Mobility & Battery Solutions 73.0 55.6 Industry Solutions 118.3 108.0 EBITDA Group* 6.8 17.7 Mobility & Battery Solutions -4.2 6.0 Industry Solutions 11.0 11.8 EBIT Group* -1.8 8.7 Mobility & Battery Solutions -7.7 3.1 Industry Solutions 5.8 5.6

* Previous year's figures were positively influenced by the sale of shares in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. amounting to EUR 14.5 million

The full report for the first nine months of 2022 is available for download from today on the company's website www.manz.com in the Investor Relations / Publications section.

Company profile:

Manz AG engineering tomorrows production

Manz AG is a global high-tech engineering company.

Focusing on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery manufacturing, electronics, energy as well as medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manz's production equipment is based on many years of experience in the fields of automation, laser processing, inspection systems, and wet chemistry.

With currently around 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2021, the group generated revenues of around EUR 228 million.

Contact:

Manz AG

Axel Bartmann

Tel.: +49 (0)7121 9000-395

Fax: +49 (0)7121 9000-99

E-mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Tel.: +49 (0)611 205855-28

Fax: +49 (0)611 205855-66

E-mail: krause@cometis.de