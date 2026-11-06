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WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124

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06.11.2026 10:15:03

EQS-News: Marco Fuchs Receives EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Award

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Marco Fuchs Receives EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Award

06.11.2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marco Fuchs Receives EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Award

Munich/Bremen, November 6, 2026. At a gala ceremony held yesterday at Munich's historic Wappenhalle, Marco Fuchs, Chief Executive Officer of OHB SE, was honored with the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 award in the Innovation category. Presented by Ernst & Young since 1986, the internationally recognized award celebrates outstanding entrepreneurs whose innovation, leadership, and long-term vision make a lasting impact on business and society. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the competition in Germany.

“It is a great honor to receive this award,” said Marco Fuchs. “It recognizes not only my own work, but also the life's work of my parents, who built this company. Today, more than 4,000 people work at OHB, helping us turn ambitious ideas into innovative space missions and technologies. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of them. Without the creativity, dedication, and expertise demonstrated every day across our organization, we would not be where we are today.”

As the second-generation leader of the family-owned company, Marco Fuchs has played a pivotal role in transforming OHB from a medium-sized enterprise based in Bremen into one of Europe's leading space companies. Since joining the business, he has been instrumental in driving its international growth and strategic development. Today, OHB delivers sophisticated space programs for institutional and commercial customers worldwide while also developing its own products and services.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award is presented annually in more than 60 countries by an independent jury. Winners are selected based on criteria including entrepreneurship, purpose and vision, growth, and societal impact. National winners go on to compete for the prestigious EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. As the overall German winner, Marco Fuchs will represent Germany at the 2027 global awards ceremony in Monaco.
Contact:

Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de

06.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70
EQS News ID: 2429964

 
End of News EQS News Service

2429964  06.11.2026 CET/CEST

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