EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG publishes clinical data on the effectiveness of its Carragelose nasal spray in the treatment of hay fever

Marinomed Biotech AG publishes clinical data on the effectiveness of its Carragelose nasal spray in the treatment of hay fever

Carragelose nasal spray shows significant effectiveness in the prophylactic treatment of allergic rhinitis symptoms in the nose

Clinical data extend the effectiveness of Carragelose from blocking respiratory viruses to pollen and further prove the barrier function of the product

The expansion of the use of Carragelose products from the cold to the allergy season will continue to drive further business growth

Korneuburg, Austria, 12 April 2023 Marinomed Biotech AG, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI), today announced further positive results from its clinical study on the anti-allergic properties of its Carragelose nasal spray. The open-label, cross-over, randomized clinical trial conducted at the Vienna Challenge Chamber showed that the nasal spray can significantly decrease the symptoms of allergic rhinitis (hay fever) in patients challenged with their respective allergen. These results show that Carragelose exerts a barrier function that is not only effective in shielding the nasal mucosa from respiratory viruses, but also from pollen. This is particularly important, as patients suffering from allergic rhinitis are also sensitive to viral respiratory infections as these may worsen the underlying allergic disorder.



These results substantiate the property of Carragelose to form a non-specific barrier, which can protect the nasal mucosa from respiratory viruses or pollen. We can thus extend the use of our product from viral respiratory infections to hay fever. This is not only a major benefit for patients, but also opens up new growth opportunities for us by allowing us to target the global allergy market, Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, CSO of Marinomed, explained. Most recently, we have also published clinical data on the decongestant effect of the Sorbitol-containing Carragelose nasal spray. These studies join a series of clinical studies conducted by Marinomed that have been successfully completed with significant results.

In the clinical trial, healthy adults (18 to 65 years) with a proven grass pollen allergy were continuously exposed to the allergen for three hours to induce allergic symptoms (such as runny nose, blocked nose, sneezing, and itchy nose). To demonstrate prophylactic effectiveness, the treatment with the Carragelose nasal spray was applied before the allergic challenge. Patients with a protective barrier on the nasal mucosa experienced significant lower allergic symptoms compared to patients without (p<0.05). The most prominent reduction was observed for the symptom runny nose which was also significantly decreased (p<0.03).

About Carragelose®:

Carragelose® is a sulfated polymer from red seaweed and a unique, broadly active virus-blocking compound. It is known as a gentle, effective, and safe prevention and treatment of various viral respiratory infections. Several clinical and preclinical studies have shown that Carragelose® forms a layer on the mucosa that entraps entering viruses, thereby inactivating them, and preventing them from infecting cells. Laboratory and clinical data have shown that Carragelose® can also inactivate SARS-CoV-2.[1],[2] Marinomed is the holder of the IP rights and has licensed Carragelose® for marketing in Europe, North America, Australia, and parts of Asia and Latin America. Marinomeds portfolio of Carragelose®-containing nasal sprays and oral products can be accessed at https://www.carragelose.com/en/portfolio/launched-products, scientific publications on Carragelose® at https://www.carragelose.com/en/publications.

About Marinomed Biotech AG:

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of iota-carrageenan. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.

