EQS-News: Marinomed secures financing through successful capital increase

EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Marinomed secures financing through successful capital increase



13.04.2026 / 17:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Marinomed secures financing through successful capital increase

Korneuburg, Austria, April 13, 2026 Marinomed Biotech AG (“Company”) has successfully completed the capital increase against cash contribution announced on March 19, 2026. Through the rights offering to existing shareholders (the “Rights Offering”), 33,322 new shares were subscribed for by exercising subscription rights. Shares not subscribed for were subsequently offered in a prospectus-free private placement at a subscription price of EUR 14 per new share. An additional 125,717 new shares were placed within this framework.

A total of 159,039 new shares of the Company were thus issued as part of the capital increase, with final gross proceeds of approximately EUR 2.23 million. The transaction target of gross proceeds for the Company of at least EUR 2 million was therefore even exceeded.

“We are delighted with the successful capital increase. It confirms the strong confidence investors have in our company and secures the financial foundation we need to achieve our planned milestones. This financing will cover our anticipated liquidity requirements and strengthen our position in the ongoing negotiations for the marketing of our flagship products, Budesolv and Tacrosolv,” said Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed.

The settlement, delivery, and trading of all new shares under the existing ISIN ATMARINOMED6 on the Vienna Stock Exchange is expected to take place on April 20, 2026, subject to registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Register.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products based on the Marinosolv® platform. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.

For further inquiries contact:

Marinomed Biotech AG

PR: Luca Horinek

IR.: Tobias Meister

T: +43 2262 90300 158

E-Mail: pr@marinomed.com

E-Mail: ir@marinomed.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as “anticipate,” “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project” and “target”. Forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Marinomed, Marinosolv® and Carragelose® are registered trademarks of Marinomed Biotech AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only.