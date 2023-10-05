EQS-News: Mark Lohweber assumes CEO position at adesso SE in the beginning of 2024 / Michael Kenfenheuer and Dirk Pothen leave the Executive Board by the end of 2023

EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Mark Lohweber assumes CEO position at adesso SE in the beginning of 2024 / Michael Kenfenheuer and Dirk Pothen leave the Executive Board by the end of 2023



05.10.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mark Lohweber assumes CEO position at adesso SE in the beginning of 2024 / Michael Kenfenheuer and Dirk Pothen leave the Executive Board by the end of 2023

The Supervisory Board of adesso SE has appointed Mark Lohweber (54) as the successor to CEO Michael Kenfenheuer (65), who will be leaving the company at the end of 2023. Lohweber has been a member of the Executive Board of adesso SE since July 2023 and has successively taken over Kenfenheuer's areas of responsibility. In the Executive Board, he is responsible for the Banking and Insurance sectors as well as the Corporate Account Management. In addition, he is responsible for major subsidiaries such as adesso insurance solutions GmbH, Afida GmbH, adesso banking solutions GmbH and WEPEX GmbH. adesso SE and Lohweber know each other well thanks to various management positions he has held within adesso from 2007 to 2021. Before being appointed as a Member of the Executive Board of adesso SE in July, the skilled banker and law graduate was CEO of CoCoNet AG, a leading European FinTech company.

At the same time, the Supervisory Board announces that Dirk Pothen (56) has requested early termination of his Executive Board contract as of 31 December 2023, due to personal reasons. The Supervisory Board regretfully respects this decision and has agreed to the request. Pothen has played a key role in shaping the successful development of the adesso Group as a member of the Executive Board since October 2018. Under his responsibility, the company's internationalisation has been driven forward and the project business in the Automotive and Manufacturing Industry sectors have been successfully established and expanded. In addition, Pothen is in charge of the Corporate Marketing & Communications department and shaped the Human Resources department until June 2023. His responsibilities will be reallocated among the existing Executive Board members.

The Supervisory Board also wants to specially emphasize the outstanding performance and many years of contribution of Michael Kenfenheuer. As a member of the Executive Board since 2000, Kenfenheuer has successfully shaped the development of adesso into a leading IT group. From 2011 to 2015, he was Co-Chairman of the Executive Board and subsequently took over as CEO.

"I am convinced that the reshaped Executive Board will continue the sustainable growth path and set new impulses for the future," sums up Prof. Dr. Volker Gruhn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and main shareholder of adesso SE. "Personally and on behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Michael Kenfenheuer and Dirk Pothen for their contribution to adesso's success and wish them all the best for their private future."

adesso Group

With more than 9,000 employees and annual sales of EUR 900.3 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2023 and 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023

Contact:Martin MöllmannHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de