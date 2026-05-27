EQS-News: Market entry in Brazil: DEUTZ expands its energy business in Latin America

EQS-News: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Market entry in Brazil: DEUTZ expands its energy business in Latin America



27.05.2026 / 23:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Market entry in Brazil: DEUTZ expands its energy business in Latin America

DEUTZ acquires leading Generator Manufacturer Maxi Trust Power Ltda.

Additional profitable revenue of around €40 million expected

DEUTZ Energy expands product portfolio and market access

Cologne, May 27, 2026 – DEUTZ has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in Maxi Trust Power Ltda. The Brazilian manufacturer of gas and diesel generators is one of the leading providers in Brazil and Latin America. With this acquisition, DEUTZ is further expanding its global network as a provider and system integrator of decentralized energy supply solutions, a market that is experiencing strong growth worldwide.

DEUTZ CEO Dr. Sebastian Schulte says: “The acquisition of Maxi Trust Power is another milestone in positioning DEUTZ Energy as a global provider of emergency power solutions. Whether it’s intermittent renewable energy sources, outdated power grids, or data centers that needs to be up and runnning around the clock, the demand for decentralized energy solutions and emergency power systems is growing at double-digit rates worldwide – especially given the increasing importance of critical infrastructure around the globe. With our operations in the U.S., Europe, and now also in Latin America, we are building a suitable and globally scalable portfolio.”

DEUTZ expects the acquisition to generate around €40 million in additional profitable revenue. This will help drive revenue in the energy sector to around €500 million by 2030 through organic and inorganic growth.

DEUTZ Energy CEO David Evans says: “We have set ourselves a clear growth target in the energy sector, and we are working toward it continuously and successfully – as this acquisition demonstrates. With Maxi Trust Power, we are adding another fast growing, innovative and customer centric company to our portfolio. Our expertise in critical infrastructure will also be a significant growth driver in Brazil.”

With the acquisition of Frerk Aggregatebau, completed in February 2026, DEUTZ is already one of Europe’s leading providers of high-end emergency power systems, which are primarily used in critical infrastructure such as data centers. There is enormous potential for synergy here: “We are combining our product and engineering expertise with Maxi Trust Power’s strong local market presence. This opens up additional growth opportunities for us in the dynamically growing market for data centers in Brazil and Latin America,” explains DEUTZ Energy CEO David Evans. There are also joint growth plans for the U.S., where DEUTZ is already established in the market through the acquisition of Blue Star Power Systems.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter 2026. The total purchase price is in the mid-double-digit million-euro range.



For further information on this press release, please contact: Lars Boelke

Head of Communications, Investor Relations & Marketing

Phone: +49 (0)221 822-3600

Mail: lars.boelke@deutz.com Robert Hoenerbach

Spokesman

Phone: +49 (0)221 822-2486

Mail: robert.hoenerbach@deutz.com



About DEUTZ

DEUTZ has evolved in recent years from a manufacturer of conventional engines into a system provider for innovative and sustainable mobility and energy solutions. Founded in 1864 in Cologne, where it is still based today, DEUTZ is the world’s oldest engine company. The development, production, and distribution of high-performance drive systems for off-highway applications remains at the heart of its operations. DEUTZ is also playing its part in the transition to more sustainable transportation and power supplies by offering alternative drive solutions and decentralized energy and power generation systems. DEUTZ solutions are used in a wide range of applications, including construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment such as forklift trucks and lifting platforms, stationary equipment such as generator sets (gensets), and commercial and rail vehicles. The broad-based product portfolio is complemented by an extensive service offering that encompasses maintenance and repair work, the supply of spare parts, and remanufacturing. This is being continually expanded with the addition of digital, data-driven services. With around 1,250 sales and service locations in nearly 180 countries, DEUTZ offers its customers an integrated range of products and services from a single source. DEUTZ employs around 6,000 people worldwide and generated revenue of just over €2.0 billion in 2025. Further information is available at www.deutz.com.



About Maxi Trust Power

Maxi Trust Power produces up to 3,000 gas and diesel generators annually. The company specializes in high-performance systems ranging from 40 to 3,000 kVA, which are primarily used as backup solutions by supermarkets, in agriculture, and by construction companies. Production takes place at the company’s facility in the city of Curitiba, in the state of Paraná. From there, the company can respond quickly to market demands both domestically and throughout Latin America. The company enjoys strong competitive advantages thanks to robust customer relationships, high engineering expertise for custom solutions, vertical integration, local production, and short delivery times. Maxi Trust Power employs 200 people.