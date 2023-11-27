EQS-News: MARLEY SPOON GROUP ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF PARTNERSHIP WITH MARTHA STEWART

EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Contract

MARLEY SPOON GROUP ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF PARTNERSHIP WITH MARTHA STEWART



27.11.2023 / 21:02 CET/CEST

Berlin, 27 November 2023: Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, has extended its existing licensing and partnership agreement with Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia ("MSLO") and Marquee Brands. The collaboration allows the Company to continue its partnership between Martha Stewart and its Marley Spoon brand in the U.S.

The agreement will provide Marley Spoon customers continued access to some of Martha’s most beloved recipes. Marley Spoon provides customers more than 100 weekly changing menu options to make weeknight cooking deliciously quick and easy. The updated term extends the existing agreement for an additional three years through 2026.

Martha Stewart, an Emmy Award-winning television host, best-selling author and renowned lifestyle expert in America, has been instrumental in Marley Spoon's success in the U.S. market since its collaboration started in 2016. Working with Stewart has already significantly supported Marley Spoon's market position in recent years and is expected to continue to act as a key contributor of sales growth in the future. In Q3, 2023, the U.S. segment accounted for 48% of Marley Spoon's global sales.

Fabian Siegel, Founder & CEO of Marley Spoon, commented, "We are very pleased to extend our successful partnership between Martha Stewart and Marley Spoon. This not only signals our successful collaboration to date, but also our commitment to continue offering our U.S. customers the popular recipes from Martha's trusted collection."

Martha Stewart, added “I am delighted that through the extension of this partnership consumers will continue to have access to some of my favorite recipes, along with the ease of having farm-fresh ingredients delivered right to your door.”

About Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon Group SE is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. Our Vision is to “Build a better everyday, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood is our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service that offers premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.

