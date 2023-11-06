EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE: Launch of Tender Offer to remaining shareholders of Marley Spoon SE

EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Offer

Marley Spoon Group SE: Launch of Tender Offer to remaining shareholders of Marley Spoon SE



06.11.2023 / 07:32 CET/CEST

Berlin/Luxembourg, 6 November 2023: Marley Spoon Group SE (“MSG”) announces that it has today launched the Subsequent Direct Offer for the acquisition of Marley Spoon CDIs in exchange for MSG shares from the remaining shareholders of Marley Spoon SE (“Marley Spoon”), a 84.54% subsidiary of MSG and leading global subscription-based solutions provider for home cooking, as announced by MSG in the context of the Business Combination with Marley Spoon on April 25, 2023 (the “Tender Offer”).

The Tender Offer is made to Marley Spoon CDI holders pursuant to Division 5A of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). MSG has lodged a prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on October 27, 2023, to provide disclosure for the purposes of Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act to Marley Spoon CDI holders in Australia in relation to the Tender Offer. A copy of the prospectus was released by Marley Spoon to the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) on that date and is also available to Marley Spoon CDI holders at ir.marleyspoongroup.com.

Under the terms of the Tender Offer, MSG is offering eligible Marley Spoon CDI holders the opportunity to receive 0.0128 MSG public shares per Marley Spoon CDI. The acceptance period for the Tender Offer runs from November 6, 2023, to December 5, 2023 (Sydney, Australian time). Completion of the Tender Offer and acquisition of the respective MSG shares by accepting Marley Spoon CDI holders is expected to take place in due course from December 19, 2023. Further detailed information in relation to the Tender Offer is outlined by MSG in its prospectus.

Marley Spoon Group SE, through its subsidiary Marley Spoon SE, is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. Our Vision is to “Build a better everyday, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood is our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service that offers premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.