EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE: Lodgment of Prospectus for Subsequent Direct Tender Offer to remaining CDI holders of Marley Spoon SE

Key word(s): Corporate Action

27.10.2023 / 13:04 CET/CEST

Berlin/Luxembourg, 27 October 2023: Marley Spoon Group SE (“MSG”) announces that MSG has today lodged with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (“ASIC”) its prospectus relating to the Subsequent Direct Tender Offer for the acquisition of Marley Spoon CDIs from the remaining CDI holders of Marley Spoon SE (“Marley Spoon”), an 84.54% subsidiary of MSG and leading global subscription-based solutions provider for home cooking, as foreshadowed by MSG in the context of the Business Combination with Marley Spoon on April 25, 2023.

The offer for the Subsequent Direct Tender Offer is expected to open after the exposure period for the prospectus, which will end on 3 November 2023, unless extended by ASIC by up to a further seven days.

Opening of the Subsequent Direct Tender Offer will be announced by MSG in line with applicable laws and legislation.

For further information, please visit: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/

Investor Inquiries:

ir@marleyspoon.com

Marley Spoon Group SE

9, rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg



About Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon Group SE, through its subsidiary Marley Spoon SE, is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. Our Vision is to “Build a better everyday, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood is our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service that offers premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.

Important Notices

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to accept any securities. Securities offered under the prospectus are public shares in MSG. A copy of the prospectus will be available to Marley Spoon CDI holders at ir.marleyspoongroup.com. Offers of those securities will be made in, or accompanied by, a copy of the prospectus. Marley Spoon CDI holders should consider the prospectus in deciding whether to acquire the securities. Any Marley Spoon CDI holders who want to acquire the securities will need to complete an application form that will be in or will accompany the prospectus. Participation in the Subsequent Direct Tender Offer may be restricted for Marley Spoon CDI holders in certain jurisdictions.