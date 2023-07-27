EQS-News: MARLEY SPOON GROUP SE - Q2 2023 QUARTERLY RESULTS OF MARLEY SPOON SE

EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

MARLEY SPOON GROUP SE - Q2 2023 QUARTERLY RESULTS OF MARLEY SPOON SE

Berlin, 27 July 2023: Marley Spoon SE (Marley Spoon or the Company ASX: MMM), a subsidiary of Marley Spoon Group SE (trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MS1") and leading global subscription-based meal kit provider for home cooking, released its quarterly results for the period ended 30 June 2023 through the Australian Securities Exchange. To review the released documents please follow this link:

https://ir.marleyspoon.com/investor-centre/?page=asx-announcements

Investors are invited to join a conference call on Thursday, 27 July 2023, at 9.30 am (CEST) / 5.30 pm (AEST) hosted by Marley Spoon Founder & CEO, Fabian Siegel, and CFO, Jennifer Bernstein, who will provide an update on the Companys performance.

To register for the call, please follow this link:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=2455267&linkSecurityString=3888f76cf

INVESTOR QUERIES:

ir@marleyspoon.com

Marley Spoon Group SE

9, rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

About Marley Spoon Group SE

Marley Spoon Group SE, through its subsidiary Marley Spoon SE, is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. Our Vision is to Build a better everyday, just for you, just right. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood is our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service that oﬀers premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.

Marley Spoon's company culture is deﬁned by autonomy, transparency and accountability. We are driven by our purpose, we are ambitious, and overall we believe in principles over policies. We are proud to have an international, diverse team with a balanced team-member gender ratio, and we continually strive to build the best team.

Disclaimer

This announcement constitutes neither an oﬀer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identiﬁable by the use of the words may, will, should, plan, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend, project, goal or target or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to signiﬁcant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by Marley Spoon Group SE or any of their respective aﬃliates that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, ﬁnancial position, results of operations and prospects may diﬀer materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither Marley Spoon Group SE nor any of their respective aﬃliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.