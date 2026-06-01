CHEPLAPHARM Aktie
WKN DE: CHP222 / ISIN: DE000CHP2222
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01.06.2026 09:44:33
EQS-News: MARTIN KRÄMER BECOMES THE NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AT CHEPLAPHARM
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EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Greifswald, 1 June 2026
Martin Krämer joins CHEPLAPHARM from the Röhm Group, where he has served as CFO and Labour Director since the company’s acquisition by Advent International in 2019. Martin Krämer began his career at Bayer AG, where he took on management responsibilities at an early stage, before moving to Lanxess and later to Evonik, where he held senior positions in finance and operations. At Evonik/Röhm, he was responsible for the PLEXIGLAS® brand product business for around five years. During his career, Martin Krämer spent a total of around ten years in South Korea and China and played a key role in two major carve-outs from listed companies. Martin Krämer holds a Master’s degree in Economics/Business Administration and graduated from the University of Cologne in 1991.
CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs about 800 people worldwide.
Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.
Press office:
CHEPLAPHARM | Ziegelhof 24 | 17489 Greifswald | press(at)cheplapharm.com
01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cheplapharm SE
|Ziegelhof 24
|17489 Greifswald
|Germany
|Phone:
|03834 3914 O
|E-mail:
|info@cheplapharm.com
|Internet:
|www.cheplapharm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000CHP2222
|WKN:
|CHP222
|EQS News ID:
|2336604
|Notierung vorgesehen
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2336604 01.06.2026 CET/CEST
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