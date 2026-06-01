EQS-News: MARTIN KRÄMER BECOMES THE NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AT CHEPLAPHARM

EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM SE / Key word(s): Personnel

MARTIN KRÄMER BECOMES THE NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AT CHEPLAPHARM



01.06.2026 / 09:44 CET/CEST

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Greifswald, 1 June 2026



The globally active CHEPLAPHARM Group, a leading international pharmaceutical platform for established branded medicines, has a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO): Martin Krämer takes up the post with immediate effect, thereby strengthening the financial organisation of the Greifswald-based company. Martin Krämer joins CHEPLAPHARM from the chemical company Röhm, bringing with him many years of international experience in financial management as well as extensive expertise in the areas of corporate governance, financing and M&A transactions. Krämer takes over the role seamlessly from Dr Keyarasch Parssanedjad, who is taking on new responsibilities on the CHEPLAPHARM Management Board as Chief Business & Strategy Officer.



Throughout his career to date, Martin Krämer has played a key role in the strategic and operational development of international companies in senior finance roles. At Röhm, he was responsible for key financial areas and supported important growth and transformation processes. With his proven financial expertise, his experience in M&A and other transactions, and his deep understanding of international markets, he will play a pivot role in supporting the further development of CHEPLAPHARM. In doing so, he will build on the existing finance organisation and develop it further. His area of responsibility includes the Finance, Internal Audit & Risk Management, and Treasury & Investor Relations departments. In his role as CFO, Martin Krämer reports to Co-CEO Sebastian Braun.



“In Martin Krämer, we have secured a top-class finance manager for CHEPLAPHARM and gained an experienced finance expert with strong strategic skills and international management and capital markets experience,” says Sebastian Braun, Co-CEO of CHEPLAPHARM. “He will further strengthen our finance organisation and provide important impetus for the next phase of growth of our company.”



About Martin Krämer

Martin Krämer joins CHEPLAPHARM from the Röhm Group, where he has served as CFO and Labour Director since the company’s acquisition by Advent International in 2019. Martin Krämer began his career at Bayer AG, where he took on management responsibilities at an early stage, before moving to Lanxess and later to Evonik, where he held senior positions in finance and operations. At Evonik/Röhm, he was responsible for the PLEXIGLAS® brand product business for around five years. During his career, Martin Krämer spent a total of around ten years in South Korea and China and played a key role in two major carve-outs from listed companies. Martin Krämer holds a Master’s degree in Economics/Business Administration and graduated from the University of Cologne in 1991.

About CHEPLAPHARM

CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs about 800 people worldwide.

Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.

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