Masterflex Aktie
WKN: 549293 / ISIN: DE0005492938
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12.08.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Masterflex increases revenue and earnings in the first half of 2026 – profitability further improved despite start-up investments – guidance confirmed
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EQS-News: Masterflex SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Masterflex increases revenue and earnings in the first half of 2026 – profitability further improved despite start-up investments – guidance confirmed
Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 12 August 2026 – Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938) delivered a successful performance in the first half of 2026 in a geopolitical and macroeconomic environment that remains challenging. The specialist for sophisticated hose and connection systems once again increased revenue and earnings and was able to further improve profitability despite targeted start-up investments for the international capacity expansion in Morocco. This development underlines the resilience of the business model as well as the company’s consistent focus on high-margin products, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.
“Life” as key growth driver
The target industry group “Mobility” presented a mixed picture. The OEM business in aviation continued its positive trend, driven in particular by existing customer relationships. In the airport infrastructure business, by contrast, project-related delays led to temporarily weaker revenue development. The shipping and rail sectors (“Sea & Rail”) continued to be characterized by subdued demand.
Regionally, business in Germany continued to develop favorably, driven in particular by the positive development in medical technology. Business in the rest of Europe was slightly below the prior-year level, while business in Asia closed above the comparable period. Development in the Americas was mainly affected by negative currency effects.
Earnings quality improved further
Consolidated net income attributable to shareholders of Masterflex SE increased by 7.7% to EUR 5.3 million (previous year: EUR 4.9 million). Earnings per share rose accordingly to EUR 0.55, up from EUR 0.51 in the prior-year period.
Solid balance sheet and order situation
The order backlog increased to EUR 21.8 million as of 30 June 2026, exceeding both the level at year-end 2025 (EUR 19.8 million) and the level at the end of the first quarter of 2026 (EUR 21.3 million). This underlines the continued solid demand base despite the challenging market environment.
Investments create the basis for further growth
2026 guidance confirmed
For the remainder of the year, the Masterflex Group expects additional momentum from the implementation of its strategic growth initiatives. These include the first deliveries under the engineering and framework agreement announced in June 2025, as well as the planned ramp-up of the new aviation production facility in Morocco. Both projects will initially be characterized by start-up costs and will weigh slightly on earnings development in the 2026 financial year. Nevertheless, the Management Board expects to keep the operating EBIT margin stable for the full year.
Dr. Andreas Bastin, CEO of the Masterflex Group: “Our performance in the first half of the year shows that we can grow profitably even under challenging conditions. We are particularly pleased that, despite targeted investments in our international capacity expansion, we were able to further increase both our profitability and our consolidated net income. With our strong balance sheet, stable demand, and ongoing investments in the future, we believe we are well positioned to achieve our targets for the year.”
*unaudited
Half-Year Report
Webcast
To register for the webcast, please sign up at the following link:
Masterflex SE – Earnings Call H1 2026
In addition, CFO Mark Becks of Masterflex SE will present at the Hamburg Investor Days on 26 August 2026. To participate in the livestream of the group presentation at 2:20 pm, please register here.
Invitation link Group presentation 16th Hamburg Investor Days
12.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Masterflex SE
|Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
|45891 Gelsenkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)209 970770
|Fax:
|+49 (0)209 9707733
|E-mail:
|ir@masterflexgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.MasterflexGroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005492938
|WKN:
|549 293
|Indices:
|Prime all share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900F7WN69SXTGTM29
|EQS News ID:
|2379902
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2379902 12.08.2026 CET/CEST
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