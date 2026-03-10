EQS-News: Masterflex is in line with its forecast for the 2025 financial year according to preliminary figures – record earnings once again

EQS-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Masterflex is in line with its forecast for the 2025 financial year according to preliminary figures – record earnings once again

Group revenue rises to EUR 102.6 million (previous year: EUR 98.1 million)

New record earnings: operating EBITDA rises by 7.4% to EUR 19.5 million (previous year: EUR 18.2 million), operating EBIT rises by 9.8% to just under EUR 14.0 million (previous year: EUR 12.7 million), EBIT increases by 9.2% to EUR 13.7 million (previous year: EUR 12.5 million)

Equity ratio improved to 73.3% and debt significantly reduced

Gelsenkirchen, 10 March 2026 – According to preliminary figures, Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938) has achieved its forecast for the 2025 financial year and posted new record earnings. The Management Board had forecast revenue of EUR 100 million to EUR 105 million and EBIT of EUR 12 million to EUR 15 million for the full year 2025. Consolidated revenue rose to EUR 102.6 million, exceeding the previous year's level of EUR 98.1 million by 4.6%. The operational performance developed positively despite a continuing challenging economic environment.

The US subgroup performed particularly well in 2025. The medical technology area also experienced dynamic demand growth. As a result, the share of high-margin medical technology in consolidated revenue increased from 18% in 2024 to 21% in the 2025 financial year. Despite the economic headwinds, which were particularly noticeable in Germany, demand in the industrial customer sectors grouped under “Tech” and in the trading business declined only moderately. At EUR 19.8 million, the order backlog remained stable at the end of the year and was thus in line with the previous year's level.

Masterflex once again achieved record results. Masterflex recorded a 7.4% increase in operating EBITDA to EUR 19.5 million (previous year: EUR 18.2 million), while operating EBIT was up 9.8% on the previous year's figure of EUR 12.7 million to EUR 14.0 million, also marking a new record. Despite the impact of currency losses and start-up costs for the new site in Morocco, this resulted in a further increase in the operating EBIT margin in the 2025 financial year to 13.6% compared with 13.0% in the previous year. At EUR 13.7 million (previous year: EUR 12.5 million), EBIT was within the forecast range. The Masterflex Group is thus demonstrating sustained earnings strength.

Masterflex also further strengthened its financial position. The equity ratio increased to 73.3% (previous year: 67.7%). At the same time, financial liabilities were significantly reduced. Net debt fell to EUR 2.7 million after EUR 9.0 million in the previous year. The debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA) thus improved significantly once again to 0.1 (previous year: 0.5).

Dr Andreas Bastin, CEO of Masterflex SE, comments: “Despite a continuing challenging economic environment, we met our forecasts in the 2025 financial year, achieved solid revenue growth and slightly increased our profitability thanks to continuous efficiency improvements. The development of our medical technology business and the further strengthening of our balance sheet are particularly pleasing. Building on this solid foundation, we are in a good position to continue our usual growth course in the coming years.”

Note: The figures are still subject to confirmation by the auditors and approval by the Supervisory Board. The 2025 consolidated financial statements and the 2026 forecast will be published on 31 March 2026.



About Masterflex SE:

The Masterflex Group specializes in the development and manufacture of sophisticated connection and hose systems. With 14 operating units in Europe, America and Asia, the Group is represented almost worldwide. Growth drivers are internationalization, innovation, operational excellence and digitalization. Masterflex shares (GSIN: 549293, ISIN: DE0005492938) have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2000.



IR contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03 33

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de