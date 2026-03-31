EQS-News: Masterflex releases its 2025 Annual Report – record results achieved once again – new momentum from growth projects

EQS-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Masterflex releases its 2025 Annual Report – record results achieved once again – new momentum from growth projects



31.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Masterflex releases its 2025 Annual Report – record results achieved once again – new momentum from growth projects

Group revenue rises to EUR 102.6 million (+4.6%; previous year: EUR 98.1 million)

New record earnings: operating EBITDA rises by 7.4% to EUR 19.5 million (previous year: EUR 18.2 million), operating EBIT rises by 9.8% to just under EUR 14.0 million (previous year: EUR 12.7 million), EBIT up 9.2% to EUR 13.7 million (previous year: EUR 12.5 million)

Equity ratio improved to 73.3% (previous year: 67.7%) and debt significantly reduced

Dividend increase planned for 2025 to EUR 0.30 (previous year: EUR 0.27) per share

2026 forecast: revenue expected to range from EUR 103.0 million to EUR 108.0 million and EBIT between EUR 13.0 million and EUR 16.0 million

Gelsenkirchen, 31 March 2026 – Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938) today presented its audited consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year, confirming the preliminary figures published on March 10. Despite the challenging economic environment, the company met its forecast for the 2025 financial year, with projected revenue of EUR 100 million to EUR 105 million and EBIT of EUR 12 million to EUR 15 million. Masterflex also achieved new record levels of earnings and revenue within the current corporate structure.

The Group's revenue increased to EUR 102.6 million, representing a 4.6% rise on the previous year's figure of EUR 98.1 million. The positive performance was driven in particular by the business of the US subgroup, as well as dynamic demand in infrastructure-related customer sectors and in the high-margin medical technology business, whose share of Group revenue grew from 18% in 2024 to 21% in the 2025 financial year.

Masterflex reported a 7.4% increase in operating EBITDA to EUR 19.5 million (previous year: EUR 18.2 million); operating EBIT, at EUR 14.0 million, was 9.8% higher than the previous year’s figure of EUR 12.7 million, also setting a new record. As a result, despite the impact of currency losses and start-up costs for the new location in Morocco, the operating EBIT margin increased again in the 2025 financial year from 13.0% to 13.6%. This demonstrates the Masterflex Group’s sustained earnings strength.

At the same time, Masterflex has significantly strengthened its balance sheet: the equity ratio rose to 73.3% (previous year: 67.7%). In parallel, financial liabilities were significantly reduced. Net debt fell to EUR 2.7 million from EUR 9.0 million in the previous year. The debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA) thus improved significantly to 0.1 (previous year: 0.5).

The order backlog remained stable at EUR 19.8 million as of December 31, 2025 (previous year: EUR 19.8 million) and continues to be at a satisfactory level. Against this backdrop, the Masterflex Group is aiming for further growth in its customer industries. The Management Board expects momentum in particular for the second half of 2026. Initial revenue from the new aviation production plant in Morocco and deliveries under the development and framework agreement announced in June 2025 are expected to contribute to revenue growth as early as 2026. However, the start-up costs associated with ramping up both projects are likely to slightly weigh on earnings performance in the 2026 financial year. Nevertheless, the Management Board expects to maintain the operating EBIT margin at a stable level. For 2026, the Masterflex Group management expects revenue to be between EUR 103 million and EUR 108 million. For EBIT, the Management Board anticipates a range between EUR 13 million and EUR 16 million.

Dr. Andreas Bastin, CEO of the Masterflex Group, comments: “Despite economic headwinds in some of our customer industries, we achieved new records for revenue and earnings within our current corporate structure in 2025 and met our forecasts. This is the result of a unique market position in the industry, and we are very proud of this. Thanks to continuous efficiency improvements, we have also succeeded in expanding our profitability further. Operationally, financially, and strategically, we are in an excellent position to continue growing with greater momentum in the coming years.”

Selected Group key figures

in EUR thousand 2025 2024 Change Consolidated revenue 102,578 98,071 4.6% EBITDA (operating) 19,509 18,157 7.4% EBIT (operating) 13,958 12,711 9.8% EBIT 13,684 12,534 9.2% EBT 12,523 11,216 11.7% Consolidated net income 8,713 8,230 5.9% Consolidated earnings per share (EUR) 0.91 0.86 5.8% EBIT margin (operating) 13.6% 13.0% Net return on revenue 8.5% 8.4% Employees (number) 605 601 0.7% in EUR thousand 31.12.2025 31.12.2024 Change Consolidated equity 69,015 63,585 8.5% Consolidated total assets 94,175 93,890 0.3% Consolidated equity ratio 73.3% 67.7%

Dividend

In light of the positive earnings performance, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Masterflex SE will propose to the Annual General Meeting on June 10, 2026, a dividend for the 2025 financial year that is 11% higher than in the previous year, amounting to EUR 0.30 per share (previous year: EUR 0.27 per share).

Annual Report

The English translation of the Annual Report 2025 will be published at https://www.masterflexgroup.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-of-masterflex-se/ on April 10, 2026.

Conference Call/Webcast

A conference call/webcast for members of the press, analysts, and institutional investors will take place on March 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. The investor presentation on the 2025 financial results will be published at https://www.masterflexgroup.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-of-masterflex-se/.

To register for the conference call/webcast, please sign up at the following link:

Masterflex SE – Earnings Call FY 2025



About Masterflex SE:

The Masterflex Group specializes in the development and manufacture of sophisticated connection and hose systems. With 14 operating units in Europe, America and Asia, the Group is represented almost worldwide. Growth drivers are internationalization, innovation, operational excellence and digitalization. Masterflex shares (GSIN: 549293, ISIN: DE0005492938) have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2000.



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