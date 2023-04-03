EQS-News: Mathias Daehn joins Cherry SE as CFO and member of the Executive Board

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Mathias Daehn joins Cherry SE as CFO and member of the Executive Board



03.04.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Mathias Daehn joins Cherry SE as CFO and member of the Executive Board

Munich, April 3, 2023 Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] announced today that Dr. Mathias Daehn (55) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer by the Supervisory Board effective April 15, 2023. Bernd Wagner, who has been CFO at Cherry SE and its various predecessor companies since 2017, has left the company by mutual agreement effective March 31, 2023.

Mathias Daehn has served as CFO in a range of listed businesses and has extensive experience in the capital markets and supporting company growth. He most recently served as CFO at Northern Data AG, a technology company focused on high-performance computing infrastructure and cloud technology, and his previous positions include Koenig&Bauer, Zumtobel, MAN, Loyalty Partner, debitel and Bosch. Dr. Daehn holds a degree in business administration from the University of Bamberg and a doctorate from there.

Marcel Stolk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cherry SE: "We are delighted to welcome Mathias Daehn as CFO at an important time for Cherry SE. Mathias has a strong track-record of financial leadership in listed businesses, including the establishment of best practice finance departments, extensive engagement with the capital markets, and managing rigorous compliance and reporting frameworks. Working in partnership with Oliver Kaltner and the rest of the strong leadership team at Cherry we are confident Mathias will quickly establish reliable and firm foundations for future profitable growth."

Marcel Stolk went on to say, "On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cherry SE, we would like to thank Bernd Wagner for his service and intensive commitment to our company, especially during our IPO in 2021. Our best wishes accompany him for his future plans."

Mathias Daehn said: "Cherry is an internationally renowned, iconic brand. I am very much looking forward to helping to shape the further development of the business for the benefit of its customers and owners together with Oliver Kaltner and Udo Streller and the experienced Cherry team at our national and international locations.

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

