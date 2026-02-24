EQS-News: MAX Automation SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board and Managing Directorate

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel

MAX Automation SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board and Managing Directorate



24.02.2026 / 19:25 CET/CEST

MAX Automation SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board and Managing Directorate

Hamburg, 24 February 2026 – The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588) has appointed Oliver Jaster as Managing Director and CEO, effective 1 April 2026. At the same time, Dr. Ralf Guckert will step down from both the Managing Directorate and the Supervisory Board effective 31 March 2026. He will, however, remain within the MAX Automation Group as Chairman of the Management Board of Vecoplan AG, a subsidiary of MAX Automation SE.

Oliver Jaster has been a member of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE since 2013, with a brief interruption, most recently serving as Deputy Chairman. He indirectly holds approximately 66% of the Company's shares.

The Supervisory Board is confident that Oliver Jaster, given his in-depth knowledge of the Group and his close involvement with day-to-day operations – particularly as Chairman of the Presidential Committee – is ideally positioned to lead MAX Automation SE through its current phase. The appointment is on an interim basis. In parallel, the Supervisory Board is working on a long-term succession solution.



ABOUT MAX AUTOMATION SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588).

