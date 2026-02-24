MAX Automation Aktie

MAX Automation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DA58 / ISIN: DE000A2DA588

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 19:25:03

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board and Managing Directorate

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel
MAX Automation SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board and Managing Directorate

24.02.2026 / 19:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation SE: Changes to the Supervisory Board and Managing Directorate

Hamburg, 24 February 2026 The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588) has appointed Oliver Jaster as Managing Director and CEO, effective 1 April 2026. At the same time, Dr. Ralf Guckert will step down from both the Managing Directorate and the Supervisory Board effective 31 March 2026. He will, however, remain within the MAX Automation Group as Chairman of the Management Board of Vecoplan AG, a subsidiary of MAX Automation SE.

Oliver Jaster has been a member of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE since 2013, with a brief interruption, most recently serving as Deputy Chairman. He indirectly holds approximately 66% of the Company's shares.

The Supervisory Board is confident that Oliver Jaster, given his in-depth knowledge of the Group and his close involvement with day-to-day operations – particularly as Chairman of the Presidential Committee – is ideally positioned to lead MAX Automation SE through its current phase. The appointment is on an interim basis. In parallel, the Supervisory Board is working on a long-term succession solution.

CONTACT:

Marcel Neustock
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 – 40 – 8080 582 75
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

CONTACT FOR MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES:

Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 – 89 – 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

ABOUT MAX AUTOMATION SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588).

www.maxautomation.com


24.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Steinhöft 11
20459 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +4940808058270
Fax: +4940808058299
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2280968

 
End of News EQS News Service

2280968  24.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SE

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MAX Automation SE

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MAX Automation SE 3,75 -1,06% MAX Automation SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:03 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf die NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX dürfte wenig verändert starten -- DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen profitieren von KI-Hoffnungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird voraussichtlich wenig bewegt starten. Am deutschen Markt sind leichte Startgewinne zu erwarten. An den Börsen in Asien sind zur Wochenmitte Aufschläge zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen