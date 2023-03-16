|
EQS-News: MAX Automation SE: Growth course continued in financial year 2022 despite challenging environment
At EUR 424.6 million, the MAX Groups consolidated order intake was at the same level as in the already strong previous year (12M 2021: EUR 422.5 million), which was impacted by pandemic-related catch-up effects. The bdtronic Group, NSM+Jücker, and ELWEMA managed to significantly increase their order intake. At the bdtronic Group, the very dynamic development in dispensing technology in particular contributed to this increase. Thanks to its strong market position in packaging automation, NSM+Jücker benefited from high demand from the beverage industry, and in press automation from a further increase in demand from existing as well as new customers in the automotive industry, especially in the area of e-mobility. ELWEMA also benefited from the high demand from the automotive industry, particularly from the United States. The MAX Groups order backlog increased by 6.7% to EUR 303.3 million (31 December 2021: EUR 284.2 million), thus providing a good basis for the positive development to be continued.
On the back of an already strong previous year, the MAX Group increased its sales by 17.2% to EUR 409.2 million in financial year 2022 (12M 2021: EUR 349.1 million). Nearly all segments contributed to this growth. Only iNDAT and the Other segment recorded planned declines in sales due to the closures.
The MAX Group significantly improved its operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 27.3% to EUR 32.7 million in financial year 2022 (12M 2021: EUR 25.7 million). Negative influences on EBITDA due to rising material costs were passed on to customers in many cases in a spirit of partnership. Nearly all segments managed to significantly improve their results. At iNDAT and in the Other segment, the planned winding-up and liquidation costs were incurred in the expected amount. Due to long-running projects, NSM+Jücker was often unable to pass on the higher material and logistics costs and therefore recorded a slightly lower result despite the good development of orders. The Vecoplan Group was once again able to exceed its record result of the previous year and thus again made the largest contribution to the overall result of the MAX Group. MA micro increased its EBITDA by more than 60% due to higher margins on repeat orders and significant process improvements in project handling. Like AIM micro, bdtronic was again able to increase its strong result from the previous year. ELWEMA successfully continued the turnaround process it had initiated and achieved clearly positive EBITDA.
The cash outflow in the operating cash flow of the MAX Group in financial year 2022 of EUR 2.9 million (12M 2021: cash inflow of EUR 27.7 million) is mainly due to the increased working capital requirement as a result of the higher order volume. In the previous year, the cash inflow with only a slightly negative cash result for the year resulted from high advance payments from customers in particular. The cash outflow from investing activities, mainly for replacement investments and the expansion of production space, amounted to EUR 8.4 million (12M 2021: cash outflow of EUR 3.3 million). In the cash flow from financing activities, with cash inflow of EUR 16.3 million (12M 2021: cash outflow of EUR 42.0 million), the increased utilization of the new syndicated loan was offset by the full repayment of the original syndicated loan.
Working capital increased significantly to EUR 71.6 million (31 December 2021: EUR 30.6 million), in particular, due to the expansion of operating activities and the targeted build-up of inventories to compensate for delivery delays and ensure the ability to supply products. At EUR 95.8 million, net debt was above the previous years level (31 December 2021: EUR 73.9 million), in particular, due to the higher working capital requirement. Cash and cash equivalents increased by 18.3% to EUR 35.7 million (31 December 2021: EUR 30.2 million).
The increased order backlog forms a solid starting point for the further development of the MAX Group in financial year 2023. Despite the current uncertainties surrounding the further development of the global economy, particularly with regard to supply bottlenecks, raw material prices, and the further course of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, continued positive demand for the solutions of the portfolio companies can be expected due to the good strategic positioning of the MAX Group. Overall, the MAX Group is confident for financial year 2023 and expects an increase in sales within a range of EUR 410.0 million to EUR 470.0 million and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of between EUR 35.0 million and EUR 41.0 million.
The Annual Financial Report for financial year 2022 of MAX Automation SE is available for download at https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/.
MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Düsseldorf, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high-cashflow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology industries. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588) and generated sales of EUR 409.2 million in 2022.
