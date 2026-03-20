MAX Automation Aktie
WKN DE: A2DA58 / ISIN: DE000A2DA588
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20.03.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: MAX Automation SE strengthens capital structure and improves working capital in challenging financial year 2025
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EQS-News: MAX Automation SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
PRESS RELEASE
The MAX Group’s consolidated new order intake improved by 7.8% to EUR 338.8 million in financial year 2025 (12M 2024: EUR 314.4 million). Growth was driven in particular by the NSM + Jücker segment, which received major orders in the area of packaging automation, and by ELWEMA. The market recovery observed during the course of the year in the bdtronic Group and Vecoplan Group segments failed to take hold on a sustainable basis. The MAX Group’s order backlog at the end of the year stood at EUR 154.4 million, on par with the previous year (31 December 2024: EUR 154.3 million).
The MAX Group’s sales declined significantly in the past financial year 2025, by 8.6% to EUR 334.5 million (12M 2024: EUR 366.0 million), due to the lower order backlog at the start of the year and the delayed recognition of revenue from new orders. The operating business stabilised over the course of the year, but the shortfall from the first half of the year could not be fully compensated for.
The MAX Group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined particularly sharply in the past financial year 2025 – mainly due to lower sales and as a result of non-recurring expenses – by 46.8% to EUR 15.6 million (12M 2024: EUR 29.3 million). The EBITDA margin based on sales decreased accordingly to 4.7% (previous year: 8.0%).
The cash inflow from the operating cash flow of the MAX Group improved significantly in the past financial year 2025 to EUR 38.7 million (12M 2024: EUR 19.0 million). The cash inflow from investing activities recorded a cash outflow of EUR 4.7 million (12M 2024: cash inflow of EUR 54.4 million). Cash flow from financing activities recorded a cash outflow of EUR 31.7 million (12M 2024: cash outflow of EUR 90.2 million). Cash and cash equivalents as reported in the balance sheet increased to EUR 12.8 million (31 December 2024: EUR 9.0 million).
The MAX Group’s working capital as of 31 December 2025 amounted to EUR 73.7 million, significantly below the previous year’s level (31 December 2024: EUR 105.3 million). This was mainly due to the consistent reduction in inventory levels across all segments, as well as higher advance payments received in the ELWEMA and NSM + Jücker segments. Net debt (including leases) declined particularly sharply to EUR 31.5 million (31 December 2024: EUR 58.2 million). Net debt (excluding leases) fell accordingly to EUR 17.1 million (31 December 2024: EUR 40.8 million). The equity ratio improved to 57.0% (31 December 2024: 54.6%).
The MAX Group started financial year 2026 with an order backlog of EUR 154.4 million. In light of the continuing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, the Managing Directors expect to see demand stabilise moderately with a gradual improvement in the individual segments. The environment continues to be dominated by geopolitical tensions, ongoing conflicts and potential impacts on energy prices, commodity markets and global supply chains. Furthermore, the economic consequences of the military conflict in the Middle East, which has escalated since the end of February 2026, cannot yet be conclusively predicted. The forecast range also takes potential expenses associated with possible additional measures to further strengthen efficiency and cost structures into account. Overall, the MAX Group expects to record sales of between EUR 320 million and EUR 370 million for financial year 2026 and operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between EUR 12 million and EUR 18 million.
As previously announced on 1 December 2025, MAX Automation SE has completed the transfer of its stock market listing within the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from the Prime Standard to the General Standard. The segment change formally took effect at the end of 18 March 2026. This step is part of the further development of the capital market strategy. The goal is to reduce administrative effort and the related costs. At the same time, resources are to be focused more strongly on the operational development of the Group and strategic growth initiatives.
MAX Automation SE intends to continue ensuring reliable and consistent capital market communication in the future and to provide regular updates on the company’s performance.
* Comparison of the reporting dates 31 December 2025 and 31 December 2024
* Comparison of the reporting dates 31 December 2025 and 31 December 2024
The Annual Financial Report for financial year 2025 of MAX Automation SE is available for download at https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.
Marcel Neustock
Susan Hoffmeister
MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A2DA588).
20.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Steinhöft 11
|20459 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4940808058270
|Fax:
|+4940808058299
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2292104
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2292104 20.03.2026 CET/CEST
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