|
02.10.2022 09:00:03
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of Essentra Packaging successfully completed
|
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
MM Packaging becomes a global player in secondary Healthcare & Pharma packaging
The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has successfully finalized the acquisition of Essentra Packaging which was agreed in June 2022, after receiving approval from all relevant competition authorities. The transaction comprises of 100% of the shares in ESNT Packaging & Securing Solutions Limited (UK) and 100% of the shares in Essentra Packaging US Inc (US) as well as their affiliated companies. Through this acquisition, MM Packaging expands its cartons, leaflets and labels activities for the resilient and profitable Healthcare & Pharma market creating an attractive platform for further growth.
Essentra Packaging has 21 manufacturing sites in 10 countries throughout Europe, US Mainland and Puerto Rico ideally complementing MM Packagings current position in pharma packaging in the Nordics and France. Essentra Packaging employs about 3,500 people and reported 2021 sales of c. GBP 370 million (currently approx. EUR 410 million).
Peter Oswald, CEO of MM Group, highlights, Essentra Packaging is a game-changer for us, positioning MM as a global player in secondary pharma packaging, enabling more innovation and more investment in sustainability. We have identified attractive synergies and upside potential which we will leverage through the integration. Together with the team of Essentra Packaging we are fully geared to shape the future of pharma packaging.
02.10.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043 1 501 36 91180
|Fax:
|0043 1 501 36 91391
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@mm.group
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
|WKN:
|93820
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1454135
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1454135 02.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:00
|EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Akquisition von Essentra Packaging erfolgreich abgeschlossen (EQS Group)
|
09:00
|EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of Essentra Packaging successfully completed (EQS Group)
|
30.09.22
|EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
30.09.22
|EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english (EQS Group)
|
28.09.22
|EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
28.09.22
|EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english (EQS Group)
|
26.09.22
|EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english (EQS Group)
|
26.09.22
|EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG deutsch (EQS Group)