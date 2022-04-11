+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
11.04.2022 08:45:04

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of leading Nordic pharma packaging group - Eson Pac

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of leading Nordic pharma packaging group - Eson Pac

11.04.2022 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MM advances on its growth strategy for Packaging

The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) acquired 100% of the shares in Eson Pac, headquartered in Veddige, Sweden, from the majority shareholder Nalka Invest AB as well as family and management minority shareholders.

With total sales of about EUR 48 million, Eson Pac develops, produces and distributes high-quality secondary packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The company has three production sites in Sweden and one in Denmark focusing on folding cartons, leaflets and labels. Currently Eson Pac employs approximately 300 people.

"With this acquisition we strengthen our footprint within the Premium business of the Packaging division. The transaction ideally complements our current customer base and offers attractive new opportunities. In combination with our existing operations we can offer more innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers. We have great confidence that together with the highly qualified team of Eson Pac we will shape the common growth path", comments MM CEO, Peter Oswald.

 

MM is Europe's leading producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers and uncoated fine papers. We promote sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products made from renewable, fiber-based raw materials. Therefore, all activities related to sustainability, environment and safety have special priority. MM generates sales of approximately EUR 3.5 billion and employs around 12,800 people (incl. Eson Pac acquisition).

 


11.04.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Internet: www.mm.group
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1324177

 
End of News EQS News Service

1324177  11.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1324177&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGmehr Analysen

22.03.22 Mayr-Melnhof Karton accumulate Erste Group Bank
18.03.22 Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral Deutsche Bank AG
19.05.21 Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral Deutsche Bank AG
22.03.21 Mayr-Melnhof Karton buy Deutsche Bank AG
22.03.21 Mayr-Melnhof Karton buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG 159,60 -0,99% Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg belastet weiter: ATX und DAX rutschen ab -- Kräftige Verluste in Asien
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Montag klar tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes geben zum Wochenstart klar nach. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - A