11.04.2022 08:45:04
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of leading Nordic pharma packaging group - Eson Pac
MM advances on its growth strategy for Packaging
The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) acquired 100% of the shares in Eson Pac, headquartered in Veddige, Sweden, from the majority shareholder Nalka Invest AB as well as family and management minority shareholders.
With total sales of about EUR 48 million, Eson Pac develops, produces and distributes high-quality secondary packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The company has three production sites in Sweden and one in Denmark focusing on folding cartons, leaflets and labels. Currently Eson Pac employs approximately 300 people.
"With this acquisition we strengthen our footprint within the Premium business of the Packaging division. The transaction ideally complements our current customer base and offers attractive new opportunities. In combination with our existing operations we can offer more innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers. We have great confidence that together with the highly qualified team of Eson Pac we will shape the common growth path", comments MM CEO, Peter Oswald.
MM is Europe's leading producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers and uncoated fine papers. We promote sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products made from renewable, fiber-based raw materials. Therefore, all activities related to sustainability, environment and safety have special priority. MM generates sales of approximately EUR 3.5 billion and employs around 12,800 people (incl. Eson Pac acquisition).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043 1 501 36 91180
|Fax:
|0043 1 501 36 91391
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@mm.group
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
|WKN:
|93820
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1324177
