13.10.2022 13:50:06

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Andreas Blaschke resigns from the Management Board

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Andreas Blaschke resigns from the Management Board

13.10.2022 / 13:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Andreas Blaschke (61) will resign from his mandate to the Management Board at the end of October 2022 after 21 years on the Board and 31 years of service to the MM Group. On the Management Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Andreas was responsible for the MM Packaging division.

Over more than three decades, Andreas Blaschke contributed with skill, great dedication and a high level of commitment to shape the international expansion of the MM Group from a regional to a global player in packaging, which we can proudly call a success story, expresses Rainer Zellner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG with gratitude.

CEO Peter Oswald will take on the responsibilities of Andreas Blaschke on the Board.

 

MM is a leading global producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers and uncoated fine papers for various end applications. MM promotes sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products.

 

For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations 
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 91180, e-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Website: https://www.mm.group

 


13.10.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Internet: www.mm.group
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1462539

 
End of News EQS News Service

1462539  13.10.2022 CET/CEST

