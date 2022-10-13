|
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Andreas Blaschke resigns from the Management Board
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Andreas Blaschke (61) will resign from his mandate to the Management Board at the end of October 2022 after 21 years on the Board and 31 years of service to the MM Group. On the Management Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Andreas was responsible for the MM Packaging division.
Over more than three decades, Andreas Blaschke contributed with skill, great dedication and a high level of commitment to shape the international expansion of the MM Group from a regional to a global player in packaging, which we can proudly call a success story, expresses Rainer Zellner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG with gratitude.
CEO Peter Oswald will take on the responsibilities of Andreas Blaschke on the Board.
MM is a leading global producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers and uncoated fine papers for various end applications. MM promotes sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products.
