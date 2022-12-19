EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group awarded an A-rating in CDP climate rating

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group awarded an A-rating in CDP climate rating



19.12.2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The MM Group (Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG) has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by the global environmental non-profit charity CDP, securing a place on its annual A List.

Based on data reported through CDPs 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, MM is one of a small number of companies1) that achieved an A-rating - out of more than 15,000 companies scored. In addition to the climate rating, MM also disclosed data on the CDP questionnaires for Forests and, for the first time in 2022, for Water Security. In both categories, MM Group was awarded an excellent B-rating. This shows that ecological sustainability at MM is implemented holistically, taking into account goals and measures for the protection of climate, forests as well as waters.

Peter Oswald, CEO of MM Group, highlights:

I am delighted about the first-time inclusion of MM in the A List of the CDP, because this confirms our sustainability approach and efforts by an independent organization.

Thomas Greigeritsch, Head of Group Sustainability & Safety, MM Group, comments:

MM takes its global responsibility seriously in order to mitigate climate change. Therefore, we have also defined challenging, science-based climate targets and are focusing on measures to increase energy efficiency and the share of renewable energy sources. Since a climate turnaround requires united forces we very much want to encourage other companies to do the same.

CDPs annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the Gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

1) The full list of companies that made this years CDP A List is available here:

https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

About MM Group

MM is a leading global producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers and uncoated fine papers for various end applications. MM promotes sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit charity that runs the worlds environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.



For further information, please contact:

Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria

Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 91180, e-mail: investor.relations@mm.group

Website: https://www.mm.group