Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie
WKN: 93820 / ISIN: AT0000938204
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15.06.2026 11:00:03
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group recognised as one of Europe's Climate Leaders by the Financial Times
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EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability
MM Group has been recognised as one of Europe’s Climate Leaders 2026 by the Financial Times for the first time, marking another important external validation of MM’s climate performance and long-term sustainability strategy.
The ranking, compiled by Statista® in cooperation with the Financial Times and with data partnerships from CDP and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), recognises 600 European companies that have demonstrated measurable progress in reducing their climate impact. The methodology assesses the reduction of core emissions, covering Scope 1 and Scope 2, and emissions intensity between 2019 and 2024. Additional climate-related performance indicators, including CDP scores and SBTi targets, are also considered.
MM Group’s inclusion follows further recognition of its sustainability performance, including its CDP Triple A rating for climate change, forests and water security, as well as its SBTi-validated climate targets. Together, these milestones reflect the company's continued focus on measurable climate action, transparent reporting, and responsible business performance.
Peter Oswald, CEO of MM Group, explains: “This recognition reflects the consistent execution of our sustainability strategy over recent years, based on SBTi-validated targets and a clear 1.5°C-aligned decarbonisation pathway. It demonstrates our ability to translate our climate framework into measurable emissions reductions. This progress also strengthens our ability to support customers in achieving their own climate ambitions through transparent data and packaging solutions that contribute to climate and circularity strategies.”
As a global leader in consumer packaging, MM Group plays an important role in helping its customers respond to rising expectations around climate performance, circularity, and responsible sourcing. By reducing emissions across its operations and improving the transparency of product-related data, MM supports customers in addressing their Scope 3 emissions and strengthening the sustainability performance of their packaging.
The recognition as one of Europe’s Climate Leaders underlines MM Group’s commitment to combining responsible growth with measurable environmental progress.
15.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043 1 501 36 91180
|Fax:
|0043 1 501 36 91391
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@mm.group
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
|WKN:
|93820
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2344186
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2344186 15.06.2026 CET/CEST
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