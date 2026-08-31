Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie

Mayr-Melnhof Karton für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 93820 / ISIN: AT0000938204

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.08.2026 16:09:43

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group secures EcoVadis Platinum, ranking among global top 1 % for sustainability

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group secures EcoVadis Platinum, ranking among global top 1 % for sustainability

31.08.2026 / 16:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MM Group has been awarded a Platinum medal by sustainability rating business EcoVadis, a recognition earned by only the top 1 % of companies assessed worldwide. For the brands and converters that MM Group supports the result is further proof that the sustainability data behind the business is credible, current, and verified.

Platinum places MM Group in the 99th percentile of more than 150,000 companies rated by EcoVadis over the past year. The Group achieved an overall score of 91 out of 100, with strong results across all four assessed areas: Environment (90), Labour & Human Rights (95), Ethics (87), and Sustainable Procurement (88).

The rating marks a clear progression for MM Group, from Silver in 2024 to Gold in 2025, and now Platinum in 2026.

As regulations such as the PPWR and EUDR reshape packaging design, and as brands work to cut Scope 3 supply chain emissions, independent assessments help them choose the best partner and strengthen their value-chain reporting with confidence. For MM transparency is one of the ways the Group reduces risk for its customers.

Katja Tuomola, Head of Sustainability & Marketing Communications at MM Group, explained: "Reaching EcoVadis Platinum is a milestone we proudly share with our customers, our employees and all interested stakeholders. It confirms that responsible practice is embedded in how we operate and gives the customers we work with an independent assessment they can build on. We are proud of the progress made so far, but the challenge lies in continually building on that, so we remain focused on what comes next."

The Platinum rating sits alongside MM Group's CDP Triple A rating for Climate, Forests, and Water Security, and its SBTi-validated climate targets. Together, these reflect measurable progress across the Company’s operations, from decarbonisation and responsible sourcing to designing packaging for circularity. The accreditations highlight our approach that treats sustainability as part of the business, not apart from it.

Bernhard Heneis, Head of Group Sustainability at MM Group, added: "An independent assessment like this gives us a benchmark for our performance, recognise what our teams have achieved, and plan our next steps toward greater impact. That same transparency is what makes us a partner for our customers navigating their own sustainability journeys."

To learn more about MM Group and its activities, please visit mm.group.

For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 1 501 36 – 91180, e-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Website: www.mm.group


31.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Internet: www.mm.group
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
EQS News ID: 2391166

 
End of News EQS News Service

2391166  31.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

mehr Analysen
28.08.26 Mayr-Melnhof Karton Hold Erste Group Bank
21.08.26 Mayr-Melnhof Karton buy Baader Bank
11.05.26 Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen Baader Bank
13.03.26 Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral Erste Group Bank
11.12.25 Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG 75,80 -0,39% Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:21 August 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
18:47 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
30.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 35
29.08.26 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen im Fokus: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- DAX zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag leicht nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen