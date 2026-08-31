EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group secures EcoVadis Platinum, ranking among global top 1 % for sustainability

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group secures EcoVadis Platinum, ranking among global top 1 % for sustainability



31.08.2026 / 16:09 CET/CEST

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MM Group has been awarded a Platinum medal by sustainability rating business EcoVadis, a recognition earned by only the top 1 % of companies assessed worldwide. For the brands and converters that MM Group supports the result is further proof that the sustainability data behind the business is credible, current, and verified.

Platinum places MM Group in the 99th percentile of more than 150,000 companies rated by EcoVadis over the past year. The Group achieved an overall score of 91 out of 100, with strong results across all four assessed areas: Environment (90), Labour & Human Rights (95), Ethics (87), and Sustainable Procurement (88).

The rating marks a clear progression for MM Group, from Silver in 2024 to Gold in 2025, and now Platinum in 2026.

As regulations such as the PPWR and EUDR reshape packaging design, and as brands work to cut Scope 3 supply chain emissions, independent assessments help them choose the best partner and strengthen their value-chain reporting with confidence. For MM transparency is one of the ways the Group reduces risk for its customers.

Katja Tuomola, Head of Sustainability & Marketing Communications at MM Group, explained: "Reaching EcoVadis Platinum is a milestone we proudly share with our customers, our employees and all interested stakeholders. It confirms that responsible practice is embedded in how we operate and gives the customers we work with an independent assessment they can build on. We are proud of the progress made so far, but the challenge lies in continually building on that, so we remain focused on what comes next."

The Platinum rating sits alongside MM Group's CDP Triple A rating for Climate, Forests, and Water Security, and its SBTi-validated climate targets. Together, these reflect measurable progress across the Company’s operations, from decarbonisation and responsible sourcing to designing packaging for circularity. The accreditations highlight our approach that treats sustainability as part of the business, not apart from it.

Bernhard Heneis, Head of Group Sustainability at MM Group, added: "An independent assessment like this gives us a benchmark for our performance, recognise what our teams have achieved, and plan our next steps toward greater impact. That same transparency is what makes us a partner for our customers navigating their own sustainability journeys."

To learn more about MM Group and its activities, please visit mm.group.

For further information, please contact:

Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria

Tel.: +43 (0) 1 501 36 – 91180, e-mail: investor.relations@mm.group

Website: www.mm.group