16.12.2022 09:45:07
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Packaging divests production sites in Russia
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Key word(s): Disposal
The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has sold its two Packaging sites in Russia, St. Petersburg and Pskov, to the local investor Granelle following approval by the governmental authorities. The selling price amounts to approx. EUR 134 million. In 2021, the plants generated combined sales of approx. EUR 124 million. The transaction is expected to have a neutral impact on MMs net profit.
