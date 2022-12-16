Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
16.12.2022

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Packaging divests production sites in Russia

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Packaging divests production sites in Russia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has sold its two Packaging sites in Russia, St. Petersburg and Pskov, to the local investor Granelle following approval by the governmental authorities. The selling price amounts to approx. EUR 134 million. In 2021, the plants generated combined sales of approx. EUR 124 million. The transaction is expected to have a neutral impact on MMs net profit.
MM is a leading global producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers and uncoated fine papers for various end applications. MM promotes sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products.
For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 91180, e-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Website: https://www.mm.group

 


Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Internet: www.mm.group
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
