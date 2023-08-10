EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM reports half-year results for 2023

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM reports half-year results for 2023



10.08.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Results below previous year as expected

Growth in pharma packaging due to previous years acquisitions

Inflation-related restraint in consumer spending weighs on end markets

Strong decline in volumes at MM Board & Paper related to market demand and capex

No recovery in 3Q foreseeable

Profit and cash protection program initiated

Adaptation of investment program: Kwidzyn project start postponed to 2024

Margin improvement central aim of the initiated measures

Group Key indicators - IFRS

Consolidated, in millions of EUR 1st HY/2023 1st HY/2022 +/- Sales 2,181.4 2,218.5 -1.7 % EBITDA 214.3 375.8 -43.0 % Operating profit 104.0 285.0 -63.5 % Operating margin (in %) 4.8 % 12.8 % -808 bp Profit before tax 77.2 270.2 -71.4 % Profit for the period 63.3 205.8 -69.2 % Earnings per share (in EUR) 3.12 10.24

Peter Oswald, MM CEO, comments: The development of the MM Group in the 1st half-year reflects the continuing weak demand in the cartonboard and paper sector after the record year 2022. As already communicated in mid-June, the significant decline in results is mainly attributable to the weak volume development in the division MM Board & Paper. In contrast, the division MM Packaging was able to record an overall positive performance with the successful integration of last year's acquisitions in the resilient pharmaceutical packaging sector and factoring in one-off restructuring costs.

The historically unusual decline in volumes on the European cartonboard market was higher than expected, mainly as a result of the restraint in consumer spending due to Inflation as well as reduction of high inventories at customers. In addition, MM recorded considerable capex-related downtime at the Frohnleiten and Neuss board mills in the 1st half-year. Together with the annual maintenance downtime at the Kwidzyn pulp mill, this led to a significant decline in volumes and results in the MM Board & Paper division.

Due to the weak overall economy and sluggish private consumption, there are currently no signs of an improvement in demand. As a result, substantial machine downtime will again be necessary at Board & Paper in the 3rd quarter, aligning production with market demand. Taking this into account, a recovery of results is not yet predictable. In response, a profit and cash protection program has been initiated aiming at comprehensive cost savings, optimizing working capital and reducing new capital expenditures.

Securing long-term value creation, resilience, and growth in sustainable and innovative packaging for consumer goods is at the core of our business model. Through strengthening our competitiveness and quality leadership during our recent transformation as well as strategic investments in a competitive asset base and product portfolio, the MM Group is very well positioned to benefit from a promising long-term perspective., underlines Oswald.

INCOME STATEMENT

The Group's consolidated sales of EUR 2,181.4 million were slightly below the previous year's figure (1st half of 2022: EUR 2,218.5 million). A primarily volume-related decline in the division MM Board & Paper was offset by an acquisition- and price-related increase in the division MM Packaging.

Operating profit decreased by EUR 181.0 million from EUR 285.0 million to EUR 104.0 million. This decline primarily results from extensive market- and capex-related downtime at MM Board & Paper. The Groups operating margin was therefore at 4.8 % (1st half of 2022: 12.8 %).

Financial income amounted to EUR 3.7 million (1st half of 2022: EUR 2.3 million). The increase in financial expenses from EUR -15.6 million to EUR -24.7 million is mainly due to higher interest expenses for Schuldscheindarlehen and financing of accomplished acquisitions and organic growth projects. Other financial result - net changed from EUR -1.6 million to EUR -5.9 million, in particular owing to currency translation.

At EUR 77.2 million, profit before tax was also lower than the previous year's figure (1st half of 2022: EUR 270.2 million). Income tax expense amounted to EUR 13.9 million after EUR 64.4 million in the 1st half of the previous year, resulting in an effective Group tax rate of 17.9 % (1st half of 2022: 23.8 %).

Profit for the period decreased from EUR 205.8 million to EUR 63.3 million.

DEVELOPMENT IN THE 2ND QUARTER

Due to further market- and capex-related downtime in the division MM Board & Paper as well as weaker demand in some sales markets of MM Packaging, consolidated sales of EUR 1,059.3 million were below the 1st quarter of 2023 (EUR 1,122.1 million) as well as the previous year's level (2Q 2022: EUR 1,158.1 million).

The Groups operating profit decreased to EUR 42.4 million after EUR 61.6 million in the 1st quarter of 2023 and EUR 173.9 million in the 2nd quarter of the previous year. In addition to the extended modernization shutdown at the Neuss board mill, this was mainly attributable to the annual maintenance downtime at the Kwidzyn pulp mill. The operating margin came in at 4.0 % (1Q 2023: 5.5 %; 2Q 2022: 15.0 %). Profit for the period amounted to EUR 28.4 million (1Q 2023: EUR 34.9 million; 2Q 2022: EUR 126.3 million).

In the 2nd quarter, capacity utilization in the MM Board & Paper division was lower than in the previous quarter and the previous years quarter. Downtime-related the operating margin amounted to -2.0 % (1Q 2023: 5.3 %; 2Q 2022: 18.1 %).

MM Packaging achieved a solid operating margin of 8.6 % in the 2nd quarter (2Q 2022: 8.4 %), after the previous quarters figure (1Q 2023: 5.2 %) having been influenced by restructuring measures at a packaging site in Germany.

OUTLOOK

Due to the weak overall economy and the continuing restraint in consumer spending, no recovery in demand is expected in our end markets in the coming months. While several input prices have fallen there has recently been a slight increase in recovered paper prices. As in the past few months, significant machine downtime will be necessary in the 3rd quarter to align production with market demand.

This particularly affects the MM Board & Paper division, where a modernization downtime was planned for the 3rd quarter in the Slovenian board mill Kolicevo, however, with the timing yet to be determined due to recent floods. At MM Packaging we continue to see reduced order activity mainly in the food sector.

MM responses to this development with a profit and cash protection program, which includes comprehensive cost savings, optimizing working capital and reducing new capital expenditures. The focus is to swiftly restore margins, reduce net debt and enhance our competitiveness. For the 3rd quarter 2023, however, the profit situation is expected to remain tight.

-----------------------------

Please find the detailed Press Release and the 2023 Half-Year Financial Report as well as the CEO video statement and the details for todays CEO Conference Call on our website: https://www.mm.group.

Forthcoming results:

November 7, 2023 Results for the first three quarters of 2023

