Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie
WKN: 93820 / ISIN: AT0000938204
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28.04.2026 07:50:04
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Trading Statement for the first quarter of 2026
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EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
For efficiency reasons and to accelerate reporting, disclosures for the 1st and 3rd quarters will from now on be made exclusively through a trading statement.
Group Key indicators - IFRS
In a persistently challenging market environment marked by intense competitive pressure and subdued consumer demand, the MM Group succeeded in the 1st quarter of 2026 in maintaining earnings on a pro forma basis, excl. the divested TANN Group, at the previous year’s level. (The comparison with the reported 1st quarter of 2025, incl. TANN, is of limited relevance.) Overall, the pricing and volume environment proved more challenging than in the 4th quarter of 2025. In addition, from March onwards, significant cost pressures arising from the recent escalations in the Middle East had a negative impact, particularly affecting energy, but also transportation and chemicals. This gives rise to earnings risks for the full year, especially as the industry is characterised by structural overcapacity and intense competition. These challenges were, however, mitigated across the Group by substantial operational progress achieved under the Fit-For-Future programme.
MM Food & Premium Packaging succeeded to maintain its adjusted operating margin at a solid level despite lower sales volumes, supported by consistent cost reductions.
MM Pharma & Healthcare Packaging achieved an encouraging year-on-year improvement in earnings, driven in particular by efficiency gains.
MM Board & Paper was able to secure prior-year volumes in a challenging market environment, thereby achieving a high level of machine utilisation. Thus earnings were slightly above the previous year’s level despite lower sales.
INCOME STATEMENT
At EUR 927.5 million, the Group’s consolidated sales were lower than the previous year’s figure (Q1 2025: EUR 1,042.6 million), primarily due to the sale of TANN. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 104.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 119.3 million), the adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 11.2 % (Q1 2025: 11.4 %). Adjusted operating profit decreased to EUR 49.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 61.0 million) following the deconsolidation of TANN at the beginning of June last year. The Group’s adjusted operating margin was 5.3 % (Q1 2025: 5.8 %).
Excluding TANN, the Group’s consolidated sales of EUR 927.5 million were 5.9 % below the previous year’s figure (Q1 2025: EUR 986.1 million). This decline resulted primarily from the Food & Premium Packaging and Board & Paper divisions. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to EUR 104.1 million and 11.2 %, respectively, and were in line with the previous year’s level (Q1 2025: EUR 104.8 million; 10.6 %). Adjusted operating profit rose by 5.6 % to EUR 49.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 46.5 million), mainly due to earnings growth in Pharma & Healthcare Packaging. The adjusted operating margin was 5.3 % (Q1 2025: 4.7 %).
OUTLOOK
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Please find the detailed Trading Statement on our website: www.mm.group.
Forthcoming results:
For further information, please contact:
28.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043 1 501 36 91180
|Fax:
|0043 1 501 36 91391
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@mm.group
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
|WKN:
|93820
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2316076
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2316076 28.04.2026 CET/CEST
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07:50
|EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Trading Statement 1. Quartal 2026 (EQS Group)
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07:50
|EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Trading Statement for the first quarter of 2026 (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|13.03.26
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|11.12.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Baader Bank
|21.08.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton Hold
|Erste Group Bank
|12.05.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|06.05.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Baader Bank
|13.03.26
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|11.12.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Baader Bank
|21.08.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton Hold
|Erste Group Bank
|12.05.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|06.05.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Baader Bank
|11.12.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Baader Bank
|06.05.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Baader Bank
|24.02.25
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|Baader Bank
|24.02.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Baader Bank
|07.11.24
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton buy
|Baader Bank
|13.03.26
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|21.08.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton Hold
|Erste Group Bank
|12.05.25
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|02.10.24
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|22.08.24
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton Hold
|Erste Group Bank
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|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|85,30
|-0,12%
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