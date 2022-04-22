EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Science-based climate targets of MM officially confirmed

|
The Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (MM Group) has committed itself to a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in line with climate science. The ambitious targets have now been officially approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
MM consolidates its leadership status in terms of sustainability.
MM's climate targets cover all scopes.
- MM commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50.4% by 2031 from a 2019 base year.
- MM also commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions 58.1% per Euro value added, which is equivalent to a 50.4% absolute reduction, by 2031 from a 2019 base year.
The approval by SBTi confirms that MM's group-wide reduction pathway is in line with the Paris Climate Agreement in order to contribute to limiting global warming to below 1.5 C by 2050. For this purpose, MM not only determines GHG emissions of the Group, but also fosters sustainability initiatives of its customers and suppliers.
