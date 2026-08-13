EQS-News: MBB SE hands over CT Formpolster to Nexeras

EQS-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal

MBB SE hands over CT Formpolster to Nexeras



13.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MBB SE hands over CT Formpolster to Nexeras

Berlin, 13 August 2026 – MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, has sold 100% of the shares in CT Formpolster GmbH to Nexeras GmbH, a company focused on succession solutions. At the initiative of Nexeras, MBB decided to hand over its smallest portfolio company and thus sharpen the focus of its existing portfolio.

Nexeras is backed by Dr Constantin Mang and Dr Christian Theurer, who are committed to sustainably developing CT Formpolster further going forward. As a long-standing member of the MBB team and as CEO of the Group from 2021 to 2025, Constantin Mang already has close ties with CT Formpolster and the local management team.

"We are delighted to have found in CT Formpolster a new and at the same time long-familiar family member for our portfolio and look forward to driving the company's further development," commented Dr Constantin Mang.

"MBB could not have wished for a better buyer for CT Formpolster than Constantin. We sincerely thank the CT Formpolster team for the many years of good collaboration and wish the company and its employees all the best and every success for the future," added the founders of MBB SE, Dr Christof Nesemeier and Gert-Maria Freimuth.





MBB SE

Kurfürstendamm 188

10707 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

ir@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Executive Management

Torben Teichler



Register court

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

Contact:Torben Teichler