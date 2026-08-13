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13.08.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: MBB SE hands over CT Formpolster to Nexeras

EQS-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal
MBB SE hands over CT Formpolster to Nexeras

13.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBB SE hands over CT Formpolster to Nexeras

Berlin, 13 August 2026 – MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, has sold 100% of the shares in CT Formpolster GmbH to Nexeras GmbH, a company focused on succession solutions. At the initiative of Nexeras, MBB decided to hand over its smallest portfolio company and thus sharpen the focus of its existing portfolio.

Nexeras is backed by Dr Constantin Mang and Dr Christian Theurer, who are committed to sustainably developing CT Formpolster further going forward. As a long-standing member of the MBB team and as CEO of the Group from 2021 to 2025, Constantin Mang already has close ties with CT Formpolster and the local management team.

"We are delighted to have found in CT Formpolster a new and at the same time long-familiar family member for our portfolio and look forward to driving the company's further development," commented Dr Constantin Mang.

"MBB could not have wished for a better buyer for CT Formpolster than Constantin. We sincerely thank the CT Formpolster team for the many years of good collaboration and wish the company and its employees all the best and every success for the future," added the founders of MBB SE, Dr Christof Nesemeier and Gert-Maria Freimuth.


 

MBB SE

Kurfürstendamm 188

10707 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

ir@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

 

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Executive Management

Torben Teichler
 

Register court

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458


Contact:
Torben Teichler

13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: SDAX, PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50
EQS News ID: 2381924

 
End of News EQS News Service

2381924  13.08.2026 CET/CEST

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