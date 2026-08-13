MBB Aktie
WKN DE: A0ETBQ / ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
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13.08.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: MBB SE hands over CT Formpolster to Nexeras
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EQS-News: MBB SE
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal
MBB SE hands over CT Formpolster to Nexeras
Berlin, 13 August 2026 – MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, has sold 100% of the shares in CT Formpolster GmbH to Nexeras GmbH, a company focused on succession solutions. At the initiative of Nexeras, MBB decided to hand over its smallest portfolio company and thus sharpen the focus of its existing portfolio.
Nexeras is backed by Dr Constantin Mang and Dr Christian Theurer, who are committed to sustainably developing CT Formpolster further going forward. As a long-standing member of the MBB team and as CEO of the Group from 2021 to 2025, Constantin Mang already has close ties with CT Formpolster and the local management team.
"We are delighted to have found in CT Formpolster a new and at the same time long-familiar family member for our portfolio and look forward to driving the company's further development," commented Dr Constantin Mang.
"MBB could not have wished for a better buyer for CT Formpolster than Constantin. We sincerely thank the CT Formpolster team for the many years of good collaboration and wish the company and its employees all the best and every success for the future," added the founders of MBB SE, Dr Christof Nesemeier and Gert-Maria Freimuth.
MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
ir@mbb.com
Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management
Dr Christof Nesemeier
Executive Management
Torben Teichler
Register court
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458
Contact:
Torben Teichler
13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Kurfürstendamm 188
|10707 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|SDAX, PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50
|EQS News ID:
|2381924
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381924 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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