EQS-News: MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA by 40% in the first quarter of 2026, exceeds €1 billion in equity for the first time and confirms its forecast

EQS-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA by 40% in the first quarter of 2026, exceeds €1 billion in equity for the first time and confirms its forecast



12.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA by 40% in the first quarter of 2026, exceeds €1 billion in equity for the first time and confirms its forecast

Berlin, 12 May 2026 – MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, has finished the first quarter of 2026 with revenue of €237.5 million (previous year: €260.0 million) as well as an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7% (previous year: 11.5%). This corresponds to an increase in adjusted EBITDA of 40.2% to €41.9 million (previous year: €29.9 million).

The main driver of the strong earnings development was the significant increase in profitability at Friedrich Vorwerk, whose adjusted EBITDA margin rose from 13.7% to 22.8% while revenue grew 4.6% year-on-year to €139.2 million. DTS was equally able to increase its adjusted EBITDA margin from 14.7% to 17.2% thanks to efficiency improvements as well as a positive product mix, albeit a project-related decrease in revenue. While Aumann, despite declining revenue, posted a consistently high adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.7% (previous year: 11.1%).

Marking MBB SE’s 20th anniversary since its IPO, Group equity exceeded the one-billion-euro threshold for the first time ever, reaching €1,009.2 million as at 31 March 2026 (2006: €35.3 million + 2,759%); the equity ratio rose accordingly to 68.9% (31 December 2025: 66.8%). The Group’s net liquidity stood at €766.2 million (31 December 2025: €763.8 million), of which €415.6 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE (31 December 2025: €373.6 million). MBB is therefore ideally positioned for further growth, both organically and through acquisitions.

For the 2026 financial year, MBB continues to expect revenue of €1.1–1.2 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15–18%.

The full quarterly report is available at www.mbb.com.

MBB SE

Kurfürstendamm 188

10707 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

ir@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Executive Management

Torben Teichler

Register court

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

Contact:Torben Teichler